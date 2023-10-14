From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Community College of Philadelphia is hosting its first conference focused on educational and economic empowerment for the city’s men of color.

The free Engage, Educate, Empower: Men of Color conference on Saturday will include multiple speakers, over a dozen breakout sessions, and a chance for participants to network and make connections.

“Building networks, creating and building allies, providing a comfort zone — an area of safe space — where men are able to get beyond their comfort zone and talk about some of the challenges that they’re dealing with,” said Community College of Philadelphia President Donald Guy Generals. “And hear solutions to some of those challenges based on those of us who have been through those challenges.”

Breakout sessions will dive into topics such as searching for a college, strategically financing the cost of college, and navigating a college career. Other sessions will be interactive, focused on goal-setting, vulnerability, and using art to find emotional freedom. There will also be a workshop focusing on self-marketing for job applications, with tips for writing effective resumes and building a page on LinkedIn.