Caitlyn Davis lives with her partner in West Philly. She graduated in 2018 from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in production management. The first in her family to attend college, Davis insists not attending was never an option. Now she’s paying the literal price.

“Groceries are expensive, we are really trying to budget, we’re really trying to be smart about our budget, but it’s hard to get a weeks’ worth of groceries at $75 for two people,” said Davis.

For many like Davis, the American dream seems to creep further out of reach. “I would love to own a house one day. I would love to go back to school,” said Davis.

But that is not possible for her right now. Davis still owes $101,000 in student loans.

She’s paid $40,000 so far and despite the opportunity to freeze her payments, never stopped paying her loans.

”My first two years out of college I was paying $2,400 a month on my student loans because I just wanted to double it. In my brain it was just 10 years. If I double my payment, I’m done in five and if I can be done in five [years], I can be done before I’m 30. I can have a life,” said Davis.

But with the pandemic, an increase in the cost of living, and interest rate hikes, it hasn’t worked out that way.

“I feel like there is this initial gut reaction, [from older generations], I did this, OK cool try to buy a house four years ago and now try to buy a house now, that is a real great universal way of saying how expensive things are now,” Davis said.

This has left Davis, like many borrowers, looking for other ways to cut back.

“I’m not buying specialty cocktails or beverages or snacks or treats. We’re not extravagant people but even if we want to treat ourselves, we should be able to do that,” said Davis.

Davis’ story is not an unusual one. Nathalie Bessette works here at WHYY in Philadelphia as a communications specialist. She graduated from Temple University in 2019, four months before the pandemic started, and says she’s lucky.

“A lot of people graduated into a recession job market. They never had the opportunity to get a normal full time job or build up savings after they graduated,” Bessette said.

“I know people who are still working like, barely above minimum wage service jobs. Now in addition to rent and living expenses and all of the other stuff, now [they] have an additional $200-300 a month that is going to make a living, whether you’re in the city of Philadelphia or anywhere in America…nearly impossible for people who don’t make a lot of money or don’t have job security.”

Bessette owes $25,000 in student loans and expects to resume payments on her loan this week.

“By the time I’m done paying them off, I would have paid off an additional 8,000 in interest. It’s an unfortunate reality that I signed on 8 years ago when I was 17 years old,” said Bessette.

McClary explains just how much interest and loans borrowers will have to shell out.

“As of June of this year, it was reported that about 38 million student loan recipients had interest accrual paused on their loans, and that equates to a total outstanding balance of loans of about $1.4 trillion dollars,” said McClary.

And that’s leaving an impact on borrowers.

“For some people who are already struggling even without needing to factor student loan payments, this could be a tipping point. It could lead to decreased consumer spending,” said McClary.

“I know people who have had no choice but to move back in with their parents or take jobs that they didn’t want,” Besette said.

For Davis, who saved money to pay her debt by staying with relatives, it means more years of financial sacrifice.

Davis says she loves her job — but she is unable to take a lower paying service-based position because of her debt.

“Literally I’m unable to take jobs that I want to take that are better for the community and nonprofit programs because I can’t afford to take them,” said Davis.