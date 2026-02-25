From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Eight Swarthmore students are facing possible expulsion for distributing protest materials. The materials criticize members of the college’s board of managers for ties to Israel and use imagery and rhetoric that the college administration says “threatened, intimidated, and/or promoted potential violence on campus.”

In letters sent to seven students, Erin Kaplan, associate dean and director of student conduct, identifies several “charges” that may violate the student Code of Conduct, including “bullying and intimidation,” “endangerment or affliction of physical harm” and “unauthorized use of college resources and services.” Not all of the students were “charged” with all of the violations.

Some of the letters allege that students distributed flyers “featuring threatening and intimidating imagery” and distributed pamphlets that “promoted potential violence on campus.” It cites the placement of crosshairs over a collage of photos of board members and quotes phrases such as “necessarily more violent” and that students “must put [their] bodies on the line.”

The letters say that students who are found “responsible” may see the “maximum sanction of expulsion.” An independent panel of peers, faculty and students will review and decide their cases.

One of the students told WHYY News that they were “shocked” at “the lengths to which [the college was] willing to go to repress student activists” and that the school is intentionally taking quotes “out of context in a way that is very disingenuous to their meaning.”

The pamphlet is “not calling for violent action,” said the student, who went by the pseudonym Taylor because of concerns that it could affect his case with the school. “It’s not advocating for people to make choices of violence, but rather accepting and understanding and being upfront that choices of peaceful resistance results in possible risk.”

Andy Hirsch, Swarthmore vice president for communications and marketing, explained in an email to WHYY News that, while he could not comment on “specific incidents of alleged conduct,” the college “deeply values and supports individuals’ rights to express their views and engage in peaceful protest and dissent.”

“At no point have any students faced charges for the content of their views,” Hirsch wrote. He also took exception to the characterization that students are “facing expulsion,” calling expulsion “extremely rare” and “reserved for the most extreme violations.”