Morris helped coordinate the event with the White House Office of Public Engagement and spoke about the significance of his dual lineage with the audience.

“In a sense even with all those greats, I can say I stand one person away from each man, one person away from history and one person away from slavery,” Morris said.

Frederick Douglass, a formerly enslaved orator and writer, was undoubtedly one of the most important leaders of the movement to end American chattel slavery. Morris spoke to the crowd about what it was like to have a relative who touched the hands of greatness.

“The hands that touched the great Frederick Douglass, and hands that touched the great Booker T. Washington, also touched mine,” said Morris.

Morris, hopes to continue in his ancestors’ footsteps, and discussed his work to educate children across the country through providing books with the organization he co-founded, named the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives.

Harris also emphasized the importance of historical preservation and put a spotlight on the conversation regarding race and education, pointing out that the ceremony is a reminder that Black history should never be erased nor forgotten.

“There is so much that is happening in our country and in the world right now that I think challenges us all to ask what kind of country we want to live in. And in order to adequately and effectively answer that question, I think it’s imperative that we understand where we came from, and understand where we are and where we must go,” said Harris.

Harris also stressed the importance of honoring Black leaders’ achievements and sacrifices as she made it clear that the Biden administration will work to preserve education about Black history so that it is not altered or erased.

Harris has been vocal about the banning of books and censorship of teaching Black history in some states.

“Let’s keep this history alive, especially in the face of those who would attempt to edit it or rewrite it, according to their view of what the world is or should be. Let’s continue to celebrate our heroes in a way that is true to them which means speaks truth,” she said.

Harris shared that though the ancestors’ impact will be felt for generations, she and the people in the room have a duty to carry the torch and “continue to carry on their legacy through our deeds…our words and our actions. They’ve passed the baton to us,” Harris said.

The descendants of President Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, Ida B. Wells, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, along with the cousin of tortured and murdered child Emmitt Till were also honored.

Other attendees who spoke include OPE Director Stephen Benjamin and Brenda Mallory, the first African-American woman to be sworn in as Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality.

Also present were Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Steven Horsford and Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, who is the first woman elected to Congress from Alabama and first Black woman to ever serve in the Alabama Congressional delegation.

Benjamin and officials highlighted Harris and Biden’s commitment to advancing civil rights, racial diversity and opportunities for Black Americans.

President Biden did not attend the event; other descendants were invited but could not attend due to schedule conflicts. The event took years to plan and was one in a series of events celebrating Black History Month at the White House.

Full list of descendants in attendance: