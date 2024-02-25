The floors in City Hall are adorned with Black history

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On the fourth floor of Philadelphia’s City Hall, in the hallway directly outside City Council chambers, are portraits of mayors and council members from the 19th and early 20th century.

Some might be known to history buffs. Edwin S. Stuart was voted mayor in 1891 as the anti-corruption candidate who went on to become governor. Others are more obscure: James L. Miles was president of the Select Council (what is now City Council) at the turn of the century.

Notably, all the portraits are older, white men who are long dead.

But the floor of the corridors on either side of those portraits are now installed with acrylic tiles depicting Philadelphia’s departed Black residents.

Some are well known, such as Paul Robeson, Marion Anderson and William Still.

Others are more obscure: Luby Ingram, one of the city’s first certified electricians; Dandridge Cunningham, a swim coach who trained high school champions and was the first Black water safety instructor in the Delaware Valley; and activist Caroline LeCount, colloquially known as Philly’s Rosa Parks for insisting on riding a segregated horse-drawn streetcar reserved for white people in 1867.

Because there are no known photographs of LeCount, her portrait is imagined by South Philly artist Katie Haire. Forty-four artists created images remembering the city’s Black residents on adhesive acrylic squares fixed to the second, fourth, and fifth floors of City Hall. “Philadelphia Black History: The People’s Stories” will be on view until April 12.

“Some of them are famous. Some are semi-famous, meaning they’re probably well known just to the communities they lived in,” said Tu Huynh, program manager for the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. “Whether grandparents or community activists or gardeners or teachers or swim coaches, they all contribute to the fabric of the city.”

“Philadelphia Black History” was installed in City Hall to coincide with Black History Month, but it is also tied to a much larger project: Later this fall work is expected to begin on a public art project in South Philadelphia to commemorate a once-forgotten Black cemetery underneath what is now Weccacoe Playground.