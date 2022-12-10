Philadelphia Ballet invites Black dads to bring their kids to the Nutcracker

Freeman said the response to “Daddy and Me” has been “overwhelming.” Those 100 tickets sold out quickly. He said men in New York and Washington, D.C. — cities with renowned ballet companies doing their own Nutcrackers — are coming into Philadelphia with their kids to be part of “Daddy and Me.”

It didn’t happen without stepping on some toes.

“I got a number of moms and aunts and grandmoms who said, ‘Hey, what do you mean? I can’t get one of these tickets and come along?,’” said Freeman. “We’re going to make this a very special moment for the dads and the uncles and the godfathers, all the father figures to really make a powerful statement.”

You don’t have to be a father to get a cheap ticket to the ballet. A certain number of $25 tickets are available for every performance all season, and rush tickets — available an hour before curtain — are $10 for students and $25 for general audiences.

Freeman, who is chief diversity and inclusion officer with the law firm Buchanan, Ingersoll, and Rooney, joined the board of the Philadelphia Ballet last May and saw that its audiences were out of proportions with the makeup of the city. There are relatively few Black audience members, and hardly any Black men.

“If you look at the art form generally and you look at ballet companies across the country, you are going to see audiences that are likely to be majority white. We want to change that,” Freeman said. “As someone whose life’s work is around the [Diversity and Inclusion] space, I’m never going to be satisfied. We can always do better with our diversity.”

Freeman said the Ballet has formed a diversity committee to explore strategies to welcome a broader range of audiences. In the 2021-2022 season, the Ballet began offering $25 tickets to all its productions, which they hoped would lower some financial hesitations about going to see dance.