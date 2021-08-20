The dancing never stopped for Philadelphia’s salsa community during the pandemic — their feet kept moving to the rhythm of the beat, just over Instagram and Zoom rather than in clubs and studios.

This salsero commitment to find joy in movement during quarantine is the inspiration behind a new mural in Kensington, “Salsa Shines Through.”

“It is a mural that’s dedicated to dancing through this hard time of being at home,” said Andres Giraldo, the Colombian-born, Boston-based artist, dancer, and salsa instructor who designed the mural.

To commemorate the new artwork, Mural Arts Philadelphia is hosting salsa lessons and a community painting session on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1409 Howard Street. Local instructors Watson & Katy will teach salsa steps while DJ Philly Boy on 2 spins the tunes.

Due for completion in the fall, the mural is a collaboration with Mural Arts staff artist Nathaniel Lee. It will be a permanent fixture in Kensington’s Livewell Garden.

“This is really about salsa as self-care and a source of joy and a way to support the resiliency of this community who, like many, was hit hard during the quarantine,” said Philip Asbury, the director of community murals at Mural Arts. “It’s kind of a snapshot of the time, but also a reminder about the value of salsa.”