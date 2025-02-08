Philly high school football player is an all-star on the field and in the dance studio

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Steven Tetkowski, 17, has high confidence in the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. He will be watching the Super Bowl wearing his Saquon Barkley jersey and cheering on his heroes.

“Jalen Carter’s been a beast. Cooper DeJean, he’s been great. Blankenship, he’s been great. CJ Gardner — you can name every position, and I think they’re one of the top at their position,” he said. “I’m very, very hopeful.”

Tetkowski has a keen perspective for what happens on the gridiron as a kicker for the varsity team at George Washington High School.

He is also dancing ballet at the Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush school through the Philadelphia Ballet’s High School Choreographic Mentorship Program. Tetkowski is one of those rare teenagers who can straddle both football and dance at the same time.

“Dancing is a very time-consuming and competitive art and sport. I say to my dancers all the time: Dancers are athletes,” said Jourdan Howland-Townsend, manager of community education for the Philadelphia Ballet.

“I don’t know how Steven does it,” she said. “I’ve been dancing since I was 3 years old. I danced in a performing arts high school as well, and I didn’t have any other time.”

Tetkowski, a Philly native, said he also started dancing at 3 years old, informally whenever the mood struck him. Which was always.

“You know how when you go into malls they play music in the stores. I would grab a fedora hat and put it on and break dance in the middle of the store,” he recalled. “People would come up to my parents and be like, ‘Oh my god, your kid should start dancing.’ My dad was skeptical first, but then he realized that’s something I love to do.”