After a grim 2020, Philly Fashion District welcomes a fast-fashion giant

Philadelphians took over East Market Street Thursday morning to welcome Primark — the latest fast fashion purveyor to land in the retail temple once known as The Gallery.

A live DJ blasted the hits. Customized Primark pedicabs rode up and down Market and would-be customers smiled as they waited to enter Fashion District Philadelphia’s newest anchor through large glass doors at the intersection of Market and 11th streets. To many, the store opening represented a return of the stylish and affordable options they remember from decades of shopping at The Gallery.

“It’s exciting, especially since I missed the old Gallery and the stores that they offered,” said Alonda Jones, 26, a South Philadelphia resident who grew up shopping on East Market. “Now, they [Fashion District] have something that’s more affordable that anybody, your whole family, could come to and shop.”

The Fashion District Primark comes as the fifth location in the region for the Irish retailer and the first within the city limits.