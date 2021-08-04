Philly crochet influencer Emani Milan is selling yarn at Cherry Street Pier

Crochet influencer Emani Outterbridge has brought her bright pink yarn vending machine to Cherry Street Pier.

“Being here is something,” said Outterbridge, who was motivated by her mentor, Charisse McGill, the owner of French Bites Cafe, to set up at the pier.

“She was telling me the entire time to come down here. ‘It’s real artsy,’ she would say,” recalled Outterbridge, owner of Emani Milan, a one-stop online shop for all things crochet, from courses and patterns to handmade items and outfits to the supplies you need to get started.

The vending machine opened for business on the pier on July 18, and on just that one day, the machine sold over 100 skeins of yarn, she said. Outterbridge taught dozens of people at the Delaware River waterfront attraction how to get started.

“It was really awesome. I seen so many people crocheting [that day]: kids, big kids, adults, men, little boys. It was crazy,” she recounted.

The vending machine, which sells bright and funky skeins with names like Fruity Pebbles, Moon Rocks, and Prada Party, usually plays music to a stream of photos — but lately, it’s been playing her most recent interview with Drew Barrymore, during which she crocheted the actor and talk show host a bikini in under an hour.

With heightened visibility from stars, people write to her from all over the world on Instagram, pleading with her to bring her business to their city. They’re drawn to Outtebridge’s bright and trendy designs. Now they can find her on the public pier.

“These colors that you see here, you can’t find anywhere else,” Outterbridge said. “They’re unique and fun.”