Philadelphia Fashion Incubator celebrates 10 years!
The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator will be holding a special five-week event for their ten-year anniversary beginning in August.
Beginning August 5 and lasting through September 10, the fashion incubator will hold a five week exhibit entitled Illume which will give guests the opportunity to see the success of the incubator and its alumni throughout its time. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase pieces from alumni and the designer-in-residence at The InLiquid Gallery.
Each year, the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator gives designers the opportunity to participate in programs to further their brand. Well-known brands to come out of the program include Milano Di Rouge and Minkee Blue.
“We are thrilled to know that our initiative has had such a positive impact on revitalizing the fashion ecosystem of Philadelphia through educating and empowering women and minority-owned fashion entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses,” Elissa Bloom, executive director of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator said in a press release.
The incubator connects designers with education as well as business strategies, allowing them to succeed and be impactful in Philadelphia.
“Our fashion entrepreneurs have positively impacted Philadelphia’s apparel, manufacturing, and retail economy. Through job creation and local industry support, PFI has helped them succeed with their go-to market strategies and in creating sustainable businesses,” Bloom said.
Madelange Laroche, the 2018 designer-in-residence and owner of Madelange Laroche Bridal believes the Philadelphia Fashion incubator is the reason her company is successful.
“If it wasn’t for PFI, I wouldn’t be the entrepreneur I am today, they really helped me from A to Z, from the smallest thing like creating a business card to going out and meeting with manufacturers, it really was an amazing experience with them,” Laroche said.
Emily Soloby, founder of Juno Jones Shoes and one of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubators’ current designers-in-residence, had no experience working in fashion, coming from the trucking and legal sectors. Emily’s idea to build a fashionable work boot for women stood out.
“The incubator has been really important to our growth. Part of that is that they have helped us along the way as a new company … You don’t have that many employees when you’re a new company and they kind of serve that function as a team,” Soloby said.
The current designers-in-residence, including Soloby, have had the ability to work with the incubator for two years. Their residency started just before the pandemic, so they have the opportunity to extend it another year.
For more on the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator and its upcoming event you can visit their site.
