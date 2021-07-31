The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator will be holding a special five-week event for their ten-year anniversary beginning in August.

Beginning August 5 and lasting through September 10, the fashion incubator will hold a five week exhibit entitled Illume which will give guests the opportunity to see the success of the incubator and its alumni throughout its time. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase pieces from alumni and the designer-in-residence at The InLiquid Gallery.

Each year, the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator gives designers the opportunity to participate in programs to further their brand. Well-known brands to come out of the program include Milano Di Rouge and Minkee Blue.

“We are thrilled to know that our initiative has had such a positive impact on revitalizing the fashion ecosystem of Philadelphia through educating and empowering women and minority-owned fashion entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses,” Elissa Bloom, executive director of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator said in a press release.