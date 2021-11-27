Many local shoppers said they didn’t come out last Black Friday because of pandemic fears, but this year there’s a lot more enthusiasm to meet the holiday moment and shop in-person. Experts say holiday sales are expected to increase between 8.5% and 10.5% compared with the 2020 holiday period, when shoppers turned to online retailers for their purchases.

Chanda and Nicholas Nastasi, who live in South Philadelphia’s Bella Vista neighborhood, said they love the sense of holiday cheer that accompanies shopping. They were not looking for any item in particular on Friday, they just wanted to feel that holiday spirit.

“We just wanted to be out with everyone else,” said Chanda Nastasi. “The sales look very nice, [it looks like] people were buying mostly clothing, and we were … looking to keep up the tradition of coming out on Black Friday.”

Retail industry observers say long lines are to be expected this year (and delayed online orders), but Fashion District shoppers said that wasn’t their experience Friday. The mall saw a steady flow of people, but the familiar Black Friday scene of lines stretching through a store or around the block was nowhere to be seen. The lack of huge crowds may be due to some of the pandemic-related strategies stores introduced in 2020 to keep their doors open, including offering big holiday discounts as early as October to encourage online ordering while also preventing peaks in activity, and eliminating Thanksgiving Day in-store shopping.

But North Philadelphia native Theresa Nelson said the smaller crowd was still unexpected.

“It’s not too busy, and I’m surprised that it’s not busier than what it normally is [during a regular week],” said Nelson. “But I’m just thankful to be able to shop, to have found some nice things, and that the prices have been very reasonable.”