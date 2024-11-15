Philadelphia’s largest city workers union votes to authorize strike; no walkout at this time

District 33 represents at least 9,000 mostly blue-collar employees, including sanitation workers.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 14, 2024
District 33 union workers

Members of Philadelphia's District 33 union voted to authorize a strike. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia’s largest city workers union has voted to authorize a strike.

The results announced Thursday showed 87% of workers voted in favor of the strike authorization.

This does not mean workers are hitting the picket line, however.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

DC 33 says the vote simply gives union leaders the authority to call a strike at any time.

District 33 has vowed to give a 10-day warning about any strike.

The union represents at least 9,000 mostly blue-collar employees, including sanitation workers.

They have been working without a contract since July.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate