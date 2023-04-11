Alcohol and Health Risks, Spring Gardening, Rutgers University Strike

The latest research on moderate drinking shows there are no health benefits to alcohol, and that even a few glasses of wine at dinner may contribute to certain cancers and other diseases. We’ll talk with Christina Mair, Professor of Behavioral and Community Health Sciences at University of Pittsburgh.

Faculty at Rutgers University went on strike Monday as part of a battle with the school’s administration over salary demands, health insurance and more. WHYY South Jersey reporter Kenny Burns joins us to explain what’s happening at the largest public university in New Jersey.

If you haven’t started your spring gardening yet…it’s time to dig in! We’re talking with horticulturist Jenny Rose Carey.