Alcohol and Health Risks, Spring Gardening, Rutgers University Strike
The latest research shows even moderate drinking is bad for your health. Plus, a special segment in time for spring gardening. And the latest on the Rutgers University strike.
The latest research on moderate drinking shows there are no health benefits to alcohol, and that even a few glasses of wine at dinner may contribute to certain cancers and other diseases. We’ll talk with Christina Mair, Professor of Behavioral and Community Health Sciences at University of Pittsburgh.
Faculty at Rutgers University went on strike Monday as part of a battle with the school’s administration over salary demands, health insurance and more. WHYY South Jersey reporter Kenny Burns joins us to explain what’s happening at the largest public university in New Jersey.
If you haven’t started your spring gardening yet…it’s time to dig in! We’re talking with horticulturist Jenny Rose Carey.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.