Live updates: Snow begins to move out of Philly region
Here's what you need to know in Philadelphia, the suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware.
What you need to know
- Rain, sleet and snow on Tuesday led to travel woes and school delays and closures
- Some suburban boroughs and townships declared snow emergencies and closed government buildings
- Here’s a look at the latest forecast, and how much snow has fallen
Winter storm dispatches
Here’s a look at the latest forecast
Updated 37 mins ago
How much snow has fallen in the Delaware Valley?
Updated 2 hours ago
Snow emergencies are in effect in several suburban boroughs, townships
Updated 1 hour ago
Snow leads to messy roads, flight cancellations across the Delaware Valley
Updated 4 hours ago
Schools are either delayed or closed Tuesday
Updated 6 hours ago
Snow has begun to move out of the Philadelphia region.
Rain had switched to snow during the early morning hours Tuesday.
Conditions are expected to improve as the day continues.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 3 p.m in Middlesex, Western Monmouth and Mercer counties in New Jersey.
Portions of Central and South Jersey, including Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown and Mount Holly, will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m.
A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday in Gloucester, Camden and Northern Burlington counties in New Jersey, and in Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks counties in Pennsylvania.
How much snowfall is expected?
Here’s a look at expected snow totals, according to WHYY News partner 6abc.
- Poconos: 6–9 inches
- Lehigh Valley and far northwest suburbs: 3–6 inches
- Philadelphia and suburbs, I-95 corridor: 1–3 inches
- Interior South Jersey and northern Delaware: Coating to 1 inch
Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen, per the National Weather Service.
Snow is falling across the Philadelphia region as winter weather warnings and advisories remain in effect.
Snow emergencies are also in effect in several suburban boroughs and townships.
Parts of Central and North Jersey could see as much as 12 inches of snow Tuesday.
Rain, sleet and snow have led to dangerous travel conditions in the Philadelphia region, made worse by a car fire Tuesday morning on I-95 near the Vine Street Expressway.
PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several roadways and is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.
Those who must travel will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:
- I-76 from PA Turnpike to New Jersey
- I-295, entire length
- I-476, PA Turnpike to I-95
- U.S. 1
- U.S. 30
- U.S. 422
- U.S 202 (Chester County)
- Route 63
- Route 309
Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic also warns drivers that potholes lurk beneath the snow.
Since pothole season began in January, AAA has received thousands of flat tire calls, Tidwell says.
Philadelphia International Airport is also reporting at least 58 delays and 30 cancellations.
Several Delaware Valley communities have issued a snow emergency amid February’s first winter storm.
When a snow emergency or alert is issued, all vehicles parked on those streets where signage indicates no parking during these times are required, by law, to be moved elsewhere to allow snow plowing of the road surface.
- Lower Salford Township has declared a snow emergency that will remain in effect until 7 p.m.
- Lansdale Bourough has declared a snow alert that will remain in effect until further notice
- Hatfield Borough has declared a snow emergency that will remain ineffect for the duration of the storm
- Plymouth Township has declared a snow emergency effective through Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Newtown Township has declared a snow emergency effective through 6 p.m. on Tuesday
- Upper Hanover Township has issued a snow alert until noon. Municipal Offices are on a delayed opening until noon and non-essential personnel are working remotely through noon
- Upper Southampton Township has declared a snow emergency in effect through 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Warrington Township has declared a snow emergency through 6 p.m. on Tuesday
Closed government buildings
The Upper Providence Township Administration building will be closed Tuesday due to snow. All emergency services will remain on duty. Please use caution while driving and move parked vehicles off streets to allow public works crews to clear the snow.
Delaware County has closed the county courthouse government center and county offices Tuesday due to worsening condition from the winter storm.
Due to the current treacherous driving conditions, Berks County has closed county offices and courts Tuesday. County employees who are currently authorized for telework should work to the best extent possible. County departments with 24/7 operations should follow their established policies and protocols.
Perkiomen Township offices are closed on Tuesday due to weather conditions.
Bucks County offices and courts will open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. Scheduled court proceedings, including those at the Justice Center and Magisterial District Courts, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Jurors should not report to the Justice Center. The delay does not apply to the Special Election in the 140th PA Legislative District. Election employees should report as scheduled.
Philly’s Office of Homeless Services on Monday declared a Code Blue, which is expected to remain in effect through 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.
During a Code Blue — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or when there’s precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower — the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. That includes 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people, transporting them to safe indoor spaces, and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.
If you or someone you know is in need, here’s a breakdown of extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley.
In Philadelphia, all school programs and activities are on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Other school districts in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware have announced closures.
Here’s a look at school closures across our region.