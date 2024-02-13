Live updates: Snow begins to move out of Philly region

The Octavius Catto statue at Philadelphia City Hall is coated in snow and ice after a winter storm. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Snow has begun to move out of the Philadelphia region.

Rain had switched to snow during the early morning hours Tuesday.

Conditions are expected to improve as the day continues.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 3 p.m in Middlesex, Western Monmouth and Mercer counties in New Jersey.

Portions of Central and South Jersey, including Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown and Mount Holly, will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday in Gloucester, Camden and Northern Burlington counties in New Jersey, and in Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks counties in Pennsylvania.

How much snowfall is expected?

Here’s a look at expected snow totals, according to WHYY News partner 6abc.

Poconos : 6–9 inches

: 6–9 inches Lehigh Valley and far northwest suburbs : 3–6 inches

: 3–6 inches Philadelphia and suburbs, I-95 corridor : 1–3 inches

: 1–3 inches Interior South Jersey and northern Delaware: Coating to 1 inch

Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen, per the National Weather Service.