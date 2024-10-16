Millions of pounds of meat are being recalled. Here’s what to look for in your fridge

Public health authorities are urging Americans to check their fridges and freezers after recalling more than 11 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items over possible listeria contamination.

The Oklahoma-based company BrucePac, which sells pre-cooked proteins, is recalling 11,765,285 pounds of meat and poultry that it shipped to grocery stores, restaurants, schools and other institutions nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS says it detected listeria during routine testing of finished products containing BrucePac poultry, which a subsequent investigation confirmed as the source.

The bacteria can cause a serious infection that is especially dangerous for people who are pregnant, over 65 or have weakened immune systems. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the products, it adds.

Authorities first announced the recall last week, but have since expanded it to cover more than one million additional pounds of meat and poultry products. That amounts to hundreds of items from dozens of popular brands, sold at over a dozen grocery chains across the country.

The USDA also confirmed this week that the products have been distributed to schools and says it will post a school distribution list on its website once one is available.

The recalled products include salads, wraps, pasta bowls, burritos, enchiladas and many other ready-made frozen and family meals, and come from brands including Fresh Express, Rao’s, Boston Market, Atkins, Dole, ReadyMeals, Taylor Farms, Home Chef and Signature Select.

The stores that carry them include Aldi, Amazon Fresh, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Kroger, Meijer, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Wegmans and 7-Eleven.

The affected goods were produced between May 31 and Oct, 8 and bear the establishment numbers “51205” or “P-51205” either inside or underneath the USDA mark of inspection. But BrucePac cautioned that the number is only on packages it ships directly to customers, not retail packages.

“Because we sell to other companies who resell, repackage, or use our products as ingredients in other foods, we do not have a list of retail products that contain our recalled items,” the company said in a statement , adding that the best way for people to identify contaminated products is through the USDA website or by calling the company or retailer from which they got the package.