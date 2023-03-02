Heather Titanich, the community forester at DCH, said there is a disparity in the city’s tree canopy cover, which adds to health disparities in the city.

“One street may be lined with trees that are well-maintained. Another street may have a handful of trees on them. Maybe half of them are dead,” she said. “My vision for the city is to help people kind of bridge that gap and understand that trees do benefit them.”

The Trinity Vicinity neighborhood just east of the I-95 corridor has 56% tree coverage, an example of a residential area with substantial tree coverage, according to research from the University of Delaware. The area near the 11th Street Bridge, which is surrounded by industrial and waterfront zoning, has considerably less, with just .95% tree coverage.

Planting trees is also hampered by what’s known as gray infrastructure.

“With heavy industry, a lot of pavement, we refer to it as gray infrastructure, you know, pavement, roads, streets, sidewalks, but also buildings. There can simply not be as much room for tree planting,” Krishnamurthy said. “When you add in utilities such as overhead wires and underground infrastructure for, you know, water and sewer, etc., we end up with sort of a limited planting space for trees.”

“The right tree in the right place is definitely the forefront of our work,” said Titanich.

Nothing is impossible for DCH, according to Titanich, who believes that planting the appropriate trees will still make a difference. “Getting trees in cities can be tough … a lot of times that does mean smaller trees that won’t provide as many benefits, but they’re still better than nothing.”

The nonprofit intends to plant trees in both private and public spaces, such as Wilmington parks and especially in areas populated by communities of color and those with low to moderate incomes.

She points to the Route 9 corridor south of Wilmington and the tri-park area, which joins the communities of Dunleith, Rosehill, and Oakmont, as successful models, as both areas exhibit the results of earlier beautifications and redevelopment.