Philly curfew to begin at 8 p.m., Outlaw, Kenney to announce ‘reconciliation’ plan

Curfew is back in Philly, but is now two hours later

Mayor Jim Kenney began imposing citywide curfews through an emergency order on Saturday, when protests over Floyd’s killing and police brutality began in Philadelphia. Until Thursday — and except for an extension for Tuesday’s primary elections — they always kicked in at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s curfew, however, begins at 8 p.m. A spokesman for Kenney declined to comment on why, and said the decision would be explained at a 2 p.m. press conference.

Many major cities have instituted curfews in an attempt to keep mass protests from turning into violent clashes with police, and to quell looting. But Philadelphia’s order for all non-essential travel to cease by 6 p.m. was harsher than many. New York, for example, has had an 8 p.m. curfew. Minneapolis, where the protests began and where they were perhaps most intense, first imposed an 8 p.m. curfew, then adjusted it to 10 p.m.

That discrepancy hasn’t gone unnoticed by members of City Council.

Restating again: A 6 pm curfew is unnecessary and far too early. At this point, we need to refocus away from curfew enforcement and toward neighborhood safety and meaningful reforms. — Helen Gym (@HelenGymPHL) June 3, 2020

As of Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia had arrested 490 people for curfew violations. The number has likely increased since, but a spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond with an updated number.

The city has also gotten flak for enforcing the curfew unevenly.

In one incident, a group of about 70 mostly white men carrying bats roamed Fishtown on Monday night for several hours, reportedly yelling racial epithets and harassing people who were protesting George Floyd’s death. Members of the group also assaulted at least three people.

None of them were arrested for breaking curfew. Local police have said they’re investigating.

City Council takes a knee in support of protesters

As Philadelphia entered its sixth straight day of protests on Thursday morning, City Council kicked off its remote session with a gesture of support.

After a moment of silence to reflect on the coronavirus pandemic still gripping the city, Council President Darrell Clarke called the members to take a knee.

“We’re going to take a knee, obviously, to recognize what we’re going through as a nation and as a city,” he said. “We want to take a knee to honor the memory of George Floyd … now recognized as a symbol of all the things that could be wrong in this country.”

Clarke said he hopes the protests, which have spread across the country since Floyd’s Memorial Day death at the hands of Minneapolis police, result in Philadelphia coming out “stronger, better, more unified.”

“I think that if we don’t [right these wrongs], the memory of George Floyd will be lost,” he said. “I’m just very concerned about the direction that we could conceivably go in.”