Philly curfew to begin at 8 p.m., Outlaw, Kenney to announce ‘reconciliation’ plan

Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Mayor Jim Kenney (left) joined Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw talking to business owners at the intersection of Broad and Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Updated: 1 p.m.

___

Outlaw, Kenney to announce ‘reconciliation’ plan

Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spent early Thursday afternoon speaking with business owners and protesters in North Philly, where they also told reporters they plan to  release a “reconciliation” plan between the community and police at a 2 p.m. press conference.

Asked about ongoing tension between police and protesters in the city, Outlaw praised her officers, saying that “amongst all the turmoil, amongst all the chaos, my rank and file, whether sworn or non-sworn, still get up each and every day, not only in support of me but of their department.”

Outlaw also addressed the police department’s role in escalating tensions with demonstrators. Over the last several days, protesters marching on a highway have been tear-gassed, and hundreds have been arrested for breaking curfew and other protest-related incidents.

“I’ve said this time and time again, we’ve been sitting on a powder keg,” Outlaw said. “And that’s why we have to … speak to folks that have been impacted by this … It’s not just getting a better understanding of how our actions are impacting them, but also allowing opportunity for fellowship.”

She added, though, that she believes “no one would have predicted that it would have imploded the way it has.”

As Kenney and Outlaw spoke to press and protesters, a man walked up to a photographer and punched him in the face, according to WHYY reporter Ximena Conde.


Outlaw responded, saying incidents like these only add to an already-high “level of fear.”

Curfew is back in Philly, but is now two hours later

Mayor Jim Kenney began imposing citywide curfews through an emergency order on Saturday, when protests over Floyd’s killing and police brutality began in Philadelphia. Until Thursday — and except for an extension for Tuesday’s primary elections — they always kicked in at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s curfew, however, begins at 8 p.m. A spokesman for Kenney declined to comment on why, and said the decision would be explained at a 2 p.m. press conference.

Many major cities have instituted curfews in an attempt to keep mass protests from turning into violent clashes with police, and to quell looting. But Philadelphia’s order for all non-essential travel to cease by 6 p.m. was harsher than many. New York, for example, has had an 8 p.m. curfew. Minneapolis, where the protests began and where they were perhaps most intense, first imposed an 8 p.m. curfew, then adjusted it to 10 p.m.

That discrepancy hasn’t gone unnoticed by members of City Council.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia had arrested 490 people for curfew violations. The number has likely increased since, but a spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond with an updated number.

The city has also gotten flak for enforcing the curfew unevenly.

White bat-wielding men in Fishtown
White bat-wielding men in Fishtown, who said they were there to protect police, assaulted at least three people during a protest on Monday. (Screenshot via Twitter)

In one incident, a group of about 70 mostly white men carrying bats roamed Fishtown on Monday night for several hours, reportedly yelling racial epithets and harassing people who were protesting George Floyd’s death. Members of the group also assaulted at least three people.

None of them were arrested for breaking curfew. Local police have said they’re investigating.

Philly City Council members take a knee
Council President Darrell Clarke called City Council members to take a knee to open the session

City Council takes a knee in support of protesters

As Philadelphia entered its sixth straight day of protests on Thursday morning, City Council kicked off its remote session with a gesture of support.

After a moment of silence to reflect on the coronavirus pandemic still gripping the city, Council President Darrell Clarke called the members to take a knee.

“We’re going to take a knee, obviously, to recognize what we’re going through as a nation and as a city,” he said. “We want to take a knee to honor the memory of George Floyd … now recognized as a symbol of all the things that could be wrong in this country.”

Clarke said he hopes the protests, which have spread across the country since Floyd’s Memorial Day death at the hands of Minneapolis police, result in Philadelphia coming out “stronger, better, more unified.”

“I think that if we don’t [right these wrongs], the memory of George Floyd will be lost,” he said. “I’m just very concerned about the direction that we could conceivably go in.”

Montco protesters call for commissioner’s resignation

Two hours in, a protest outside the courthouse in Norristown Thursday remained peaceful. A large group of several hundred people listened to speeches and joined in chants calling for the resignation of a Montgomery County elected official.

Earlier this week, Commissioner Joe Gale released a memo on county letterhead calling the Black Lives Matter movement a terrorist organization and faulting it for unrest in Philadelphia and across the country. In the days since, Gale, the county’s sole Republican commissioner, has doubled down, both in statements and Tweets.

Protestors chanted “Joe Must Go” throughout the event. Organizers say they don’t expect Gale to resign, but plan to keep pressure and accountability focused on him and the two other commissioners, both Democrats, as well as run competitive campaigns against him when he’s up for re-election.

There was a small police presence at the edges of the park adjacent to the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Philly Controller plans review of how city handled protests

Philadelphia’s City Controller announced Thursday she plans an independent investigation of how the city has handled the protests and civil unrest.

An independent review is necessary for the actions of city officials and police over the past week, said Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

“There’s been a lot of questions raised about how the looting took place for hours,” she said. “In one of the shopping markets, it was 15 hours before police showed up.”

Police arrest dozens of protesters on Route 676 near 21st Street after they blocked traffic.
Police arrest dozens of protesters on Route 676 near 21st Street after they blocked traffic. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

One aspect of her review will include how officers were deployed. For example, Rynhart said as looting branched out of Center City to neighborhoods, including the 52nd Street corridor in West Philly, those areas were relatively “understaffed.”

Rhynhart says her office will also review the use of force by city police, above the one promised by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

“I think it goes beyond just police. I think it needs to be looked at in a holistic manner of actually what decisions were made and when in terms of strategy and deployment,” she said.

