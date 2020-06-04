Curfews, and the legal perils of enforcing them unequally

When Anthony Smith started getting messages Sunday evening that police were amassing in his West Philadelphia neighborhood along 52nd Street, he decided to check it out. He had been at a protest earlier in the day, helping people recover from tear gas and passing out water.

“I’m thinking, the community response must be crazy,” he said. “Because there’s so many police, they must have burned a whole bunch of stores. It’s like something really crazy must have occurred. When I got there, it was like nothing happened.”

He saw a passerby with headphones walking obliviously toward a line of SWAT vehicles and tried to stop him. But soon, he and the man, whom he had never met before, were grabbed from behind, handcuffed, arrested and thrown into a police van together. The police started to drive, but it would be about five hours before the van came to a halt at the 22nd Police District in North Philadelphia, at 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue. It was about 3:30 a.m., and he was five miles from where he was originally arrested. They charged him with curfew violation, and with SEPTA shut down, it took him a couple of hours to walk home.

On his way, Smith hoped he wouldn’t be picked up again for violating curfew, which wouldn’t end for another three hours.

“I’ve never had to deal with a state-imposed curfew,” he said. “So I had no idea what the ramifications of staying out past curfew was.”

Smith said even with the curfew, he would have gone out anyway because he felt people needed his support and help. Smith, who teaches social studies at YouthBuild — a Philadelphia charter school for students who have dropped out of high school and do not have a diploma or GED — is also active with Philly REAL Justice, a group that works to end police brutality.

Though looters did commit property damage, Smith said, he was part of a peaceful protest and did not witness any violence by those who were protesting.