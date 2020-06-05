Wolf will appoint misconduct watchdog, establish commission to oversee Pa. State Police

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

Gov. Tom Wolf will appoint a watchdog and create a commission to investigate alleged misconduct by the Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies under his purview, he announced Thursday.

But additional reform — including changing how officers can use deadly force, improving access to body-camera footage, and strengthening oversight for the hundreds of municipal departments statewide — will need approval from the Republican-controlled legislature.

The executive action comes in response to calls by legislative Democrats to adopt reforms in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Today, I’m taking steps to address concerns about long-standing violence and oppression against Pennsylvanians of color,” Wolf said Thursday at a news conference.

The head of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said in a statement that Wolf’s Thursday announcement made it seem as if its members “are no better than those charged with Mr. Floyd’s death.”

Earlier this week, members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and local Philadelphia lawmakers proposed dozens of changes to how law enforcement is trained, disciplined, and overseen.