Father’s Day rally for police reform; hundreds expected at Queer March for Black Lives
Protests continue across the Philadelphia area Sunday, with demonstrators demanding systemic change to address racial injustice and police violence.
The demonstrations mark nearly four weeks of civil unrest across the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
At 11 a.m., about 50 people joined members of the Urban League of Philadelphia at the Octavius V. Catto statue outside City Hall for the organization’s “Fathers Fighting for Families” march against Black injustice.
ULP President and CEO Andrea Custis, who sits on Mayor Jim Kenney’s advisory committee on police reform, spoke to several immediate concerns.
“We need new body cameras. We need new training — because, obviously, police do not know how to de-escalate,” Custis said. “We also said very clearly: No choking hold. Done, done, done, done.”
Philadelphia’s City Council is considering a ban on chokeholds, and state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, has proposed a similar statewide measure.
Beyond police reform, Custis called for fair funding for education, family-sustaining wages and affordable housing and health care.
Among the local and national leaders who joined the community-based nonprofit for the march were U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans and State Reps. Morgan Cephas and Jordan Harris.
Harris, addressing the crowd, said that the people who have been taking to the streets have made it possible for Pennsylvania lawmakers to work on legislation they introduced years ago.
“None of these issues are new to us,” Harris said.
Evans similarly urged U.S. lawmakers to be relentless in their efforts to pass police reform legislation.
Queer March for Black Lives expected to draw hundreds
At 1:30 p.m., members of the Black and LGBTQ communities are expected to march in solidarity with Philadelphia’s Black Lives Matter movement, starting in LOVE Park.
“Here in Philadelphia’s own LGBTQ+ community, we can not deny that anti-Blackness and racism persist,” organizers wrote ahead of the event. “We know that the only way to eradicate racism and it’s resulting symptoms of discrimination, harassment and violence is to speak out and demand systemic change.”
Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the event, which replaces the city’s annual pride parade.
Portraits of Black fathers and children to light up the Barnes
The Barnes Foundation will mark both Father’s Day and the Black Lives Matter movement by projecting portraits of Black fathers and their children onto the side of its building.
After dark Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., a rotation of two dozen images by West Philadelphia photographer Ken McFarlane will light up the building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
The pieces are called “From the Root to the Fruit: Black Fathers and Their Children” and feature formally posed and staged photographs McFarlane made in collaboration with the subjects.
WHYY’s Peter Crimmins contributed reporting.
