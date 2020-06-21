Father’s Day rally for police reform; hundreds expected at Queer March for Black Lives

Protests continue across the Philadelphia area Sunday, with demonstrators demanding systemic change to address racial injustice and police violence.

The demonstrations mark nearly four weeks of civil unrest across the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At 11 a.m., about 50 people joined members of the Urban League of Philadelphia at the Octavius V. Catto statue outside City Hall for the organization’s “Fathers Fighting for Families” march against Black injustice.

ULP President and CEO Andrea Custis, who sits on Mayor Jim Kenney’s advisory committee on police reform, spoke to several immediate concerns.

“We need new body cameras. We need new training — because, obviously, police do not know how to de-escalate,” Custis said. “We also said very clearly: No choking hold. Done, done, done, done.”