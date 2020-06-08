One week after she’d diffused tensions with protesters in her West Philadelphia district by getting them on the phone with Mayor Jim Kenney, City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier made good on the promise she made to hold a meeting with officials.

For several hours on Sunday afternoon, a group of Philadelphia residents, elected officials and a handful of police officers gathered in a small conference room, sat in a circle facing one another and embarked on a discussion about systemic racism in policing. Kenney did not attend.

Gauthier hosted the meeting with and state Rep. Joanna McClinton, both Democrats who represent districts that cover West and Southwest Philadelphia. Gauthier’s Chief of Staff, Erica Atwood, served as emcee and kicked off the gathering by asking people how they were feeling.

A woman named Janelle said she felt motivated and ready for a conversation. Malcolm said he felt optimistic. Maya, who had mostly lost her voice protesting, said she’d been going to sleep disturbed every night, and waking up disturbed. Samir felt emotionally drained. Robin Wimberly, a deputy police commissioner, said she felt things were not OK, but that she was hoping to find partners “willing to work to make changes.”

The group was mostly Black, as were all the police officers. And they sat down with a big goal: to come up with solutions in response to mass protests against police brutality that have swept Philadelphia and cities across the country for more than a week. The protests follow the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, now faces a second-degree murder charge.