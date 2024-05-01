Philly’s commuter foot traffic recovery stalls while Center City offices get emptier

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

One key economic indicator for Philadelphia’s Center City District doesn’t appear to be steadily improving anymore – commuters returning to the office.

About 70% of non-resident workers who commuted before the COVID-19 pandemic still did that during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to anonymized cell phone data collected by Placer.ai and crunched by the Center City District.

That metric had been slowing ticking upward, from 49% in 2022 to 66% in early 2023.

But now it’s been the same for the past three quarters in a row at the 70% mark.

“It might be time to stop talking about recovery,” said Prema Katari Gupta, the new CEO of Philadelphia’s Center City District. “Maybe our cities will never go back no matter how hard we will them to where we were in 2019. It’s time to embrace the unanticipated strengths but also the exposed vulnerabilities and really work hard to build a downtown that the region needs.”