Tires on tires: Volunteers tackle short-dumping along Tacony Creek for MLK Day

Short-dumping plagues the entire city, but primarily impacts communities of color and neighborhoods with low income.

Cleaning up after illegal dumping remains a constant chore for the TTF Watershed Partnership, a nonprofit organization dedicated to watershed education and water quality improvement that gets part of its funding from the Philadelphia Water Department and upstream communities.

Slavet says King committed himself to racial and economic equality. But that inequality still exists, and poverty, she says, is at the root of dumping.

“Contractors, a couple of guys with a truck, they go do a cleanout in somebody’s house and they don’t have the money to get rid of it the way the Streets Department offers, or it’s not convenient enough and they dump it in a park. It’s the same with the tires.”

Shelley Henderson came out with her entire family, her husband, two kids, and their puppy. She was surprised to find caulk, likely from a contractor.

She says the economic injustice King spoke out against is illustrated in the trash that clutters the banks of Tacony Creek.

“You see a lot of things rooted in inequality, homelessness, and poverty,” she said. “So when you see used sanitary items, it’s not purely coming from a place of people not caring … but that some people out here are [living] out here.”

Henderson, who grew up in Olney and would visit the park with her father, says it’s a family tradition to do volunteer work in honor of King, and she wants to pass that ritual on to her children.

“I want them to have a commitment to our community and to the community where we grew up,” she said. “And I want this place to be as safe and as amazing for everybody as possible. And since it was such a fight to get [MLK Day] to be a national holiday, I can’t think of any better way to honor him than doing something for somebody else.”

The Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership organized the event with the help of the Philadelphia Water Department, the Department of Parks and Recreation, United by Blue, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful paid for the trucks to haul away the tires.

Tires, in particular, pose a public health risk as breeding grounds for mosquitos that carry West Nile Virus and other diseases. Tire piles can also catch fire, creating air pollution, and the melted toxic material then flows into nearby waterways.

“We’re trying to look at short- and long-term solutions for this problem,” said Slavet, “including cameras, and making sure people have enough money so they don’t have to dump stuff.”