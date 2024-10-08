Philly will now pick up your old fridge at the curb. But you may have to wait

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

It’s been two weeks since the City of Philadelphia announced it was restarting curbside trash pickup of bulky items like couches, refrigerators and tires. Already, the program is proving popular.

As of Friday, more than 700 residents had signed up for the appointment-only service, according to the city’s Department of Sanitation.

“I’m glad that they’re restarting it,” said Teea Tynes, a resident of North Philly’s Fairhill neighborhood who helps lead the activist group Trash Academy. The group has pushed for the return of curbside bulk pickup as a solution to illegal dumping. “There are large items that folks have that they cannot get rid of themselves.”

City sanitation crews had completed over 300 bulk pickups as of Friday, collecting a total of nearly 25 tons worth of large items, said Department of Sanitation spokesperson Keisha McCarty-Skelton.

It’s the first time the city has offered curbside pickup of bulk items in more than a decade. Previously, the only legal disposal option for items too big to go in the regular trash was to take the item to one of six city-run sanitation convenience centers. This was challenging for anyone unable to carry large items or transport them in a large vehicle.

“This free service assists residents with inoperable bulk items in their homes and limited storage space,” said Department of Sanitation commissioner Crystal Jacobs-Shipman in the city’s written announcement late last month. “We are eager to see how this program will positively impact Philadelphia’s residents.”

The new program is first come, first served — and there’s a bit of a line.