Connections2050 is the long-range plan published by the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. In order to qualify for federal funding, every metropolitan planning organization in the US, which includes DVRPC, must compile such a long-range plan every four years, updated with the latest demographic trends and candidate projects submitted from agencies like PennDOT and SEPTA. Since the last plan, SEPTA has struggled to even advance its top four Projects of Regional Significance, which include modernizing Regional Rail and Trolley Modernization, despite positive-sounding affirmations from planners and politicians. But in the background, another set of enormous transportation investments keep on churning away, without so much as an acknowledgement from elected officials: highway and roadway widening.

The single costliest project in the last several decades, 95Revive, has cost $2.7 billion, with further rebuilding to South Philadelphia pegged at over $7 billion. But plenty of other explicit highway widenings in Connections2050, including US 30 in Downingtown, US-1 in Lower Bucks, US 322 in Delaware County, total over $3 billion. And with the Senate’s removal of a “fix-it-first” spending policy in the infrastructure bill, all these sprawl-inducing, climate-threatening projects are instantly eligible for generous grant funding. Using Act 89 funds, PennDOT is all-in on using state funding to match these grants, but the agency and Harrisburg legislators continue to balk at guaranteeing anything similar for transit, leaving Philadelphia and other cities in the cold. Not a single transit project has fully guaranteed funding, despite a report that pretends there is funding parity. Make no mistake: the quality-of-life of over 380,000 Market-Frankford El, trolley, and Regional Rail riders is in dire jeopardy in favor of slightly improving a suburban driving commute that may not even exist post-2020.

It’s not like DVRPC doesn’t know this. The Connections2050 narrative portion goes farther than ever before to acknowledge the history of structural racism embedded in transportation systems. In an unprecedented Black Lives Matter Protests section, it reads: “In many areas, Interstates and highways were aligned in a manner that cut off Black neighborhoods from the wider community… It is clear that the transportation sector has a long way to go to make up for past transgressions and current shortcomings if it is going to equitably serve everyone.” DVRPC also hosted multiple Connections2050 roundtable discussions with the public. When I attended, the overwhelming consensus was to stop all roadway expansion in favor of restorative investments in transit and active mobility across the region.

But the truth is, these kinds of projects are largely outright ignored by PennDOT and elected officials left and right.