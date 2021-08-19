I used to catch the bus home from work a couple blocks east of the infamous Wawa at Broad and Walnut. I’d clock out at around midnight, bone-tired. My pockets would be stuffed with small bills, and I’d be in a deeply sour mood. The trip back to West Philly was usually pretty painless: There were two different bus lines I could take, depending on which pulled up first. On weeknights, there was always a seat available, but on Friday and Saturday nights the late night buses were less reliable and more crowded, and the wait could drag on.

Those nights, when you’re waiting in the cold and bar patrons and clubgoers are having fun all around you, it’s easy to feel sorry for yourself. I remember one night in particular, I was in a small crowd waiting about 15 feet ahead of the actual stop, because somebody had been sick all over the bus shelter. When the 21 bus finally showed, the driver pulled past us and stopped at the corner. As we were walking up to the door, I complained bitterly to another rider about the operator. It seemed to me that the least they could have done was stopped for us where we were waiting. Without looking over at me, the other rider told me that the operators get written up for things like that.

In retrospect, it’s pretty clear that I was just one more annoyance to him. Who needs a whiner riding with you? But I was grateful for the reminder, and a little ashamed that I had needed it. I had, in that moment of self-pity, forgotten about the person on the other side of that bus door. I’d forgotten that the bus operator had obligations and prerogatives of their own. In that embarrassing moment, I’d forgotten that operators are part of the community we all live in. The other rider, who spoke with familiarity, likely had a friend or family member working for SEPTA, and had simply taken a moment to stand up for them.