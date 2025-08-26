From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia lawmakers are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly in Harrisburg to get a deal done to fund SEPTA and bring an end to service cuts that are now in effect.

Thousands of riders are now forced to find new ways to get around the city after a 20% cut in transit service resulted in the elimination of 32 bus routes and substantial reductions in rail services this week.

“The longer that we do not have a deal, the more we’re going to see a significant negative impact on those individuals who are severely impacted by the cut,” said City Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the city is doing its part to support SEPTA, with nearly $800 million in operating and capital funds approved this year in the city’s five-year budget plan for the transit agency.

“Reliable and safe public transportation is crucial for our city and our commonwealth’s economic future,” Parker said. “You rest assured that if there was a way the city of Philadelphia could have addressed this, it would be done, but we can’t do this alone.”

The mayor said it’s a priority to make sure students get to class safely and on time.

The city is still working on a plan to make it easier for students, but officials weren’t ready to elaborate on those plans. “What will it look like? We can’t give you any details right now. We’re still working through that, but we will have a public announcement soon,” Parker said.

On Monday’s first day of school, district Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said preliminary opening day attendance numbers at some locations were more than 20% below the normal rate for the start of school.

“I was watching these children today with delays trying to get to school. Worried parents that have to go to work but get their kids to school. It’s horrible,” said Councilmember Mike Driscoll, who leads City Council’s transportation committee. “It has to end and has to end now.”