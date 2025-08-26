From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The first day of school brought good news — a tentative deal between the School District of Philadelphia and its 14,000-member teachers union.

The tentative agreement reached Monday morning by the district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers avoided a possible strike after the contract expired on Aug. 31. The union also represents counselors, nurses and paraprofessionals.

Details of the deal were not released.

The good news was welcome, as there was bad news, too. The first round of SEPTA cuts was implemented over the weekend and affected commutes for thousands of students on the first day of school. The cuts will continue to do so until and unless a funding agreement is reached in the state capitol in Harrisburg. The legislature and Gov. Josh Shapiro remain at an impasse on the budget, which was due on June 30.

The first phase of cuts eliminated more than 30 bus lines and impacted trolley, subway and elevated lines and Regional Rail service.

“I am really so excited to be here today and let everybody know, starting with my membership and the children and parents of the city of Philadelphia, that school will continue uninterrupted for three solid years,” said Arthur Steinberg, union president. “Once the details of this are released, I think everybody is going to be very happy.”

“There is something for everybody. Not only did we take care of the economic needs of our members because they had to feed their families as well, but there are quite a few things that are good for kids,” he said. “When we have programs that are good for kids, communities thrive.”

“We’re going to continue to be partners with the PFT to do great things for kids,” Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington Sr. said. “We are going to continue to work together to be the fastest-improving large urban school district in the country and we are well on our way.”

The issues in play included wages, benefits and working conditions. The union is working on the logistics of ratification, Steinberg said.