The good news is that teachers will show up on Monday, Aug. 25, the first day of school for about 200,000 students in the Philadelphia School District.

But the contract for the 14,000-member Philadelphia Federation of Teachers union expires on Aug. 31, and the teachers might walk soon after if there hasn’t been enough progress on a new deal, union president Arthur Steinberg said Wednesday morning.

“If we are forced to and have to go on strike, it will not be because of us. We are structured and organized and ready to do it,” Steinberg said during a news conference at the union’s Center City headquarters to update the public on negotiations.

He did say that progress between the district and the union has been made in some areas.

A spokesperson for the district said it is hoping to reach an agreement.

Wages and salaries are major issues, but the union is also negotiating teachers’ working conditions, which Steinberg said are also the students’ learning conditions.

Many of the school district buildings are more than 70 years old. Some are plagued with heating and cooling issues. Some have asbestos, mold or both.

Suburban school districts have been poaching teachers from the city with offers of better working conditions and higher pay, Steinberg said.

“We are also in the midst of an educator shortage in Philadelphia, the commonwealth and the rest of the country,” he said. “If you want to be competitive, your wages have to be up to par.”

The union also represents counselors, nurses, office workers and paraprofessionals, such as nonteaching assistants.