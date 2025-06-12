Philly’s art scene hits full stride this weekend with events like Saturday’s Sketch 2025, a vibrant preview of the upcoming What Now: 2026 festival, featuring live jazz, poetry, dance and film at Location215. Also on Saturday, West Park Arts Fest celebrates the community with music, art workshops and performances from BalletX and Breakwater. Art for the Cash Poor and ClayFest return to Kensington with affordable local works, live demos and clay-themed activities, while Pride events across the suburbs amplify LGBTQ+ voices with everything from youth-focused gatherings to block parties. Chester County’s Balloon Festival will offer untethered and tethered hot-air balloon rides, beer gardens and car shows. Father’s Day weekend brings some dad-approved events, from vinyl vibes at 48 Record Bar’s “Dad Rock” event, or 24 Heures du Simeone, a round-the-clock Le Mans watch party. Music lovers can catch Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band at The Mann, or the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at the Kimmel. And of course, Juneteenth is marked with major celebrations this Saturday: the Penn Museum’s all-day cultural celebration and Germantown’s full-block festival led by the historic Johnson House.

Delaware

David Foster and Chris Botti featuring Katherine McPhee

David Foster’s roster of production clients, bold-faced names like Toni Braxton, Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Stevie Wonder, is as remarkable as his love life. But it appears the fifth time’s the charm as he and his current wife, former American Idol runner-up turned actress Katherine McPhee, regularly tour together. The musical couple adds Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti for this show, which stops at Freeman Arts on Friday night.

New Jersey

Downtown Camden Art Crawl

Where : Market Street (between Second and Fourth), Camden, N.J.

: Market Street (between Second and Fourth), Camden, N.J. When : Thursday, June 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Thursday, June 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free

More than two dozen artists will join vendors, food trucks and kid-friendly activations for this annual arts fest. Those artists will create on-the-spot works in their respective disciplines, allowing attendees to gain insight into the artistic process. Or they can just enjoy the food, community and art that the crawl encourages. Performances by local acts SoundEVR and Tony Perez & the Latin Wave are scheduled.

Special Events

Pride Events

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, June 15

: Through Sunday, June 15 How much: Various prices

Pride Month continues! But this weekend, the ‘burbs take center stage with a series of events planned to highlight and support the LGBTQ+ community. On Saturday, Delaware County Pride Fest brings over 130 vendors to Upper Darby along with performances, DJs and dancing. Pride in the Park is focused on LGBTQ+ youth and their allies in Montco with youth-oriented organizations on site, performances and more. In Bucks County, the sixth annual Doylestown Pride Festival celebrates diversity and inclusion through June 29 with storytelling, music, a block party and a screening of “The Birdcage.”

Rose Tree Park Summer Concert Festival

Where : Rose Tree Park Amphitheatre, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, Pa.

: Rose Tree Park Amphitheatre, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, Pa. When : Through Sunday, Aug. 10, Wednesdays through Sundays, with most concerts starting at 7:30 p.m.

: Through Sunday, Aug. 10, Wednesdays through Sundays, with most concerts starting at 7:30 p.m. How much: Free

The summer series kicked off its 50th anniversary this week with its slate of free concerts from Wednesdays to Sundays through August. The scheduled artists are local groups performing in genres including jazz, rock, pop, R&B, classical, Latin, folk and tribute acts. Pro tip: Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, and parking is free, with pay-as-you-go food on site. However, no pets or outside alcohol is allowed.

2025 Chester County Balloon Festival

Reach for the stars, they said. Elevate yourself, they said. Well, you can do both at the 17th annual hot-air balloon festival. The public can fly in both tethered and untethered balloons. If you choose to do an untethered flight, you must buy the tickets in advance. You can purchase tethered tickets in advance or on site. While flight availability depends on conditions outside of the organizer’s control, the three-day fest includes children’s activities and other things to do, including wine and beer gardens and Sunday’s car show.

Culture Fest 2025

Where : Liberty Point, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Liberty Point, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Saturday, June 14, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Saturday, June 14, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $33.85

The same folks behind the sold-out Philly Black Wine & Spirits Fest last year are cultivating another event to celebrate the culture. So much so that they baked it in the title. The Culture Fest includes curated cocktails, art installations, live performances and immersive pop-up experiences. Five DJs will be on hand at the ginormous venue curating dynamic sets and a merchant marketplace that spotlights local Black makers. The event will also honor standout culture influencers from Philly during an awards ceremony.

24 Heures du Simeone

Where : Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive

: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive When : Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. – Sunday, June 15, midnight

: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. – Sunday, June 15, midnight How much: $26.68, children under 12, free

Motorsports are gaining newfound popularity with multiple Netflix documentaries —“Schumacher” is a stellar example — the upcoming “F1” movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, and the local opening of the F1 Arcade franchise. Also in Philly, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum continues to showcase the sport and extend the legacy of its late founder, Frederick Simeone. Their annual sleepover event, 24 Heures du Simeone: The Heroes of Le Mans, is a watch party, car demonstration event, and celebration of motorsports. This year, they have the official imprimatur of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest — the organization behind Le Mans. First held in 1923, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the world’s oldest active endurance race.

Dad Rock Special

Where : 48 Record Bar, 48 S. Second St.

: 48 Record Bar, 48 S. Second St. When : Sunday, June 15, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

: Sunday, June 15, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. How much: No cover

Tucked above Sassafras Bar in Old City, this intimate — and by that, we mean limited capacity — vinyl listening lounge is where you can take your father to enjoy an old-fashioned and vibe to classic tracks from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Steely Dan, Neil Young or Bruce Springsteen on a high-fidelity system. This is the bar’s second Father’s Day event, and it’s a great spot for too-cool-for-school dads like yours. A gift he’ll appreciate more than another bottle of cologne or soap on a rope. If you’ve never heard of it, you may be too young for Record Bar, but Gen X to boomer dads have.

Arts & Culture

Voices of the Community: Local Black Preservation

Where : Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St.

: Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St. When : Thursday, June 12 – Friday, Sept. 26, opening reception at 6 p.m. on Thursday

: Thursday, June 12 – Friday, Sept. 26, opening reception at 6 p.m. on Thursday How much: Free, during library hours

The Pennsylvania Abolition Society celebrates its 250th anniversary with this new exhibit that covers the history of Black preservation practices in Philadelphia and Lawnside, New Jersey. The exhibit’s curators, preservationist Faye Anderson and genealogist Shamele Jordon will be on hand at Thursday’s opening reception. The exhibit includes personal papers, rare photos, music scores and local ephemera telling four interconnected stories: the self-governance of Lawnside in “Black Joy,” the power of sonic protest in “Message in Our Music,” the fight to document Black history in “Fulfilling America’s Promise” and grassroots ways Black Philadelphians keep history alive in “All Power to the People.”

Juneteenth at Penn Museum

Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South St.

When: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

How much: Free, with registration

Now recognized as a federal holiday, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day when news of emancipation finally reached enslaved people in Texas, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The annual celebration at Penn Museum includes live music, DJ sets, storytelling, drumming, line dancing and double-dutch workshops, as well as a community marketplace spotlighting Black-owned businesses. A ceremony honoring Philadelphia schools excelling in the Juneteenth curriculum is happening concurrently.

19th Annual Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival

Where : 6300 block of Germantown Ave.

: 6300 block of Germantown Ave. When : Saturday, June 14, noon – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, June 14, noon – 7 p.m. How much: Free

The Johnson House Historic Site and the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue host a full‑block celebration, opening with historic reenactments at one of the oldest and largest Juneteenth events in the city. While the main event takes place on Germantown Avenue — including vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone — there is additional programming happening at nearby sites. Live entertainment includes DJ sets and performances from acts including headliner Sanovia, the Philly Destiny Band, Generational Uprising and the Trumpet Chics. Attendees can also interact with resource tables and participate in guided historic tours of the 256-year-old Johnson House. Mayor Cherelle Parker is scheduled to make an appearance.

Clayfest 2025

Where : The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St.

: The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St. When : Saturday, June 14, noon – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, June 14, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Free

The annual celebration centered around sculpting and sharing clay crafts is now in its 10th year. The event transforms the studio and its surrounding spaces into an open-air ceramics playground where all ages can experience hands-on clay projects. Highlights include heart-themed activities inspired by Hesh Halper’s “World of Hearts” chalkwork and collaborative sculpture builds. Attendees can also explore clay animation stations, discover 3D printing techniques and experiment on the potter’s wheel. Clay artists Rich Brown and Janina Myronova will be there as well.

Art for the Cash Poor

Where : InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St. (indoors and outside)

: InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St. (indoors and outside) When : Saturday, June 14, noon – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, June 14, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Originally launched in 1999 by InLiquid founder Rachel Zimmerman and now in its 25th year, this block-party-style event transforms Kensington’s Crane Arts corridor into an open-air art gallery where more than 100 local artists, makers and designers showcase original works, all priced at $250 or less. This free, family-friendly event not only spotlights a diverse range of paintings, prints, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, textiles and more, but also gives 100 % of sales directly to the participating artists. Attendees can watch live demonstrations — from screen printing to craft workshops — buy from food trucks, enjoy music and DJ sets, and wander over to the Clay Fest, happening in the same complex.

‘A Summer Day’