Chester County Balloon Festival, Ringo Starr and Father’s Day fun in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
June 12 - June 15: David Foster and Chris Botti in Del., Culture Fest in Philly and Downtown Camden Art Crawl in South Jersey are among weekend event highlights.
Philly’s art scene hits full stride this weekend with events like Saturday’s Sketch 2025, a vibrant preview of the upcoming What Now: 2026 festival, featuring live jazz, poetry, dance and film at Location215. Also on Saturday, West Park Arts Fest celebrates the community with music, art workshops and performances from BalletX and Breakwater. Art for the Cash Poor and ClayFest return to Kensington with affordable local works, live demos and clay-themed activities, while Pride events across the suburbs amplify LGBTQ+ voices with everything from youth-focused gatherings to block parties. Chester County’s Balloon Festival will offer untethered and tethered hot-air balloon rides, beer gardens and car shows. Father’s Day weekend brings some dad-approved events, from vinyl vibes at 48 Record Bar’s “Dad Rock” event, or 24 Heures du Simeone, a round-the-clock Le Mans watch party. Music lovers can catch Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band at The Mann, or the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at the Kimmel. And of course, Juneteenth is marked with major celebrations this Saturday: the Penn Museum’s all-day cultural celebration and Germantown’s full-block festival led by the historic Johnson House.
Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Food & Drink | Music
Delaware
David Foster and Chris Botti featuring Katherine McPhee
- Where: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.
- When: Friday, June 13, 7 p.m.
- How much: $54 – $99
David Foster’s roster of production clients, bold-faced names like Toni Braxton, Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Stevie Wonder, is as remarkable as his love life. But it appears the fifth time’s the charm as he and his current wife, former American Idol runner-up turned actress Katherine McPhee, regularly tour together. The musical couple adds Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti for this show, which stops at Freeman Arts on Friday night.
New Jersey
Downtown Camden Art Crawl
- Where: Market Street (between Second and Fourth), Camden, N.J.
- When: Thursday, June 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
More than two dozen artists will join vendors, food trucks and kid-friendly activations for this annual arts fest. Those artists will create on-the-spot works in their respective disciplines, allowing attendees to gain insight into the artistic process. Or they can just enjoy the food, community and art that the crawl encourages. Performances by local acts SoundEVR and Tony Perez & the Latin Wave are scheduled.
Special Events
Pride Events
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Sunday, June 15
- How much: Various prices
Pride Month continues! But this weekend, the ‘burbs take center stage with a series of events planned to highlight and support the LGBTQ+ community. On Saturday, Delaware County Pride Fest brings over 130 vendors to Upper Darby along with performances, DJs and dancing. Pride in the Park is focused on LGBTQ+ youth and their allies in Montco with youth-oriented organizations on site, performances and more. In Bucks County, the sixth annual Doylestown Pride Festival celebrates diversity and inclusion through June 29 with storytelling, music, a block party and a screening of “The Birdcage.”
Rose Tree Park Summer Concert Festival
- Where: Rose Tree Park Amphitheatre, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, Pa.
- When: Through Sunday, Aug. 10, Wednesdays through Sundays, with most concerts starting at 7:30 p.m.
- How much: Free
The summer series kicked off its 50th anniversary this week with its slate of free concerts from Wednesdays to Sundays through August. The scheduled artists are local groups performing in genres including jazz, rock, pop, R&B, classical, Latin, folk and tribute acts. Pro tip: Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, and parking is free, with pay-as-you-go food on site. However, no pets or outside alcohol is allowed.
2025 Chester County Balloon Festival
- Where: Willowdale Steeplechase Grounds, 101 E. Street Road
- When: Friday, June 13, Saturday, June 14, Sunday, June 15 – gates open at 2 p.m. each day
- How much: General admission, $33.85 for adults, $12.51 for children 6-18, children under 6, free. Untethered flights must be booked in advance, from $390.
Reach for the stars, they said. Elevate yourself, they said. Well, you can do both at the 17th annual hot-air balloon festival. The public can fly in both tethered and untethered balloons. If you choose to do an untethered flight, you must buy the tickets in advance. You can purchase tethered tickets in advance or on site. While flight availability depends on conditions outside of the organizer’s control, the three-day fest includes children’s activities and other things to do, including wine and beer gardens and Sunday’s car show.
Culture Fest 2025
- Where: Liberty Point, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Saturday, June 14, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: $33.85
The same folks behind the sold-out Philly Black Wine & Spirits Fest last year are cultivating another event to celebrate the culture. So much so that they baked it in the title. The Culture Fest includes curated cocktails, art installations, live performances and immersive pop-up experiences. Five DJs will be on hand at the ginormous venue curating dynamic sets and a merchant marketplace that spotlights local Black makers. The event will also honor standout culture influencers from Philly during an awards ceremony.
24 Heures du Simeone
- Where: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive
- When: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. – Sunday, June 15, midnight
- How much: $26.68, children under 12, free
Motorsports are gaining newfound popularity with multiple Netflix documentaries —“Schumacher” is a stellar example — the upcoming “F1” movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, and the local opening of the F1 Arcade franchise. Also in Philly, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum continues to showcase the sport and extend the legacy of its late founder, Frederick Simeone. Their annual sleepover event, 24 Heures du Simeone: The Heroes of Le Mans, is a watch party, car demonstration event, and celebration of motorsports. This year, they have the official imprimatur of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest — the organization behind Le Mans. First held in 1923, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the world’s oldest active endurance race.
Dad Rock Special
- Where: 48 Record Bar, 48 S. Second St.
- When: Sunday, June 15, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- How much: No cover
Tucked above Sassafras Bar in Old City, this intimate — and by that, we mean limited capacity — vinyl listening lounge is where you can take your father to enjoy an old-fashioned and vibe to classic tracks from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Steely Dan, Neil Young or Bruce Springsteen on a high-fidelity system. This is the bar’s second Father’s Day event, and it’s a great spot for too-cool-for-school dads like yours. A gift he’ll appreciate more than another bottle of cologne or soap on a rope. If you’ve never heard of it, you may be too young for Record Bar, but Gen X to boomer dads have.
Arts & Culture
Voices of the Community: Local Black Preservation
- Where: Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St.
- When: Thursday, June 12 – Friday, Sept. 26, opening reception at 6 p.m. on Thursday
- How much: Free, during library hours
The Pennsylvania Abolition Society celebrates its 250th anniversary with this new exhibit that covers the history of Black preservation practices in Philadelphia and Lawnside, New Jersey. The exhibit’s curators, preservationist Faye Anderson and genealogist Shamele Jordon will be on hand at Thursday’s opening reception. The exhibit includes personal papers, rare photos, music scores and local ephemera telling four interconnected stories: the self-governance of Lawnside in “Black Joy,” the power of sonic protest in “Message in Our Music,” the fight to document Black history in “Fulfilling America’s Promise” and grassroots ways Black Philadelphians keep history alive in “All Power to the People.”
Juneteenth at Penn Museum
- Where: Penn Museum, 3260 South St.
- When: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
Now recognized as a federal holiday, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day when news of emancipation finally reached enslaved people in Texas, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The annual celebration at Penn Museum includes live music, DJ sets, storytelling, drumming, line dancing and double-dutch workshops, as well as a community marketplace spotlighting Black-owned businesses. A ceremony honoring Philadelphia schools excelling in the Juneteenth curriculum is happening concurrently.
19th Annual Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival
- Where: 6300 block of Germantown Ave.
- When: Saturday, June 14, noon – 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
The Johnson House Historic Site and the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue host a full‑block celebration, opening with historic reenactments at one of the oldest and largest Juneteenth events in the city. While the main event takes place on Germantown Avenue — including vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone — there is additional programming happening at nearby sites. Live entertainment includes DJ sets and performances from acts including headliner Sanovia, the Philly Destiny Band, Generational Uprising and the Trumpet Chics. Attendees can also interact with resource tables and participate in guided historic tours of the 256-year-old Johnson House. Mayor Cherelle Parker is scheduled to make an appearance.
Clayfest 2025
- Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St.
- When: Saturday, June 14, noon – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free
The annual celebration centered around sculpting and sharing clay crafts is now in its 10th year. The event transforms the studio and its surrounding spaces into an open-air ceramics playground where all ages can experience hands-on clay projects. Highlights include heart-themed activities inspired by Hesh Halper’s “World of Hearts” chalkwork and collaborative sculpture builds. Attendees can also explore clay animation stations, discover 3D printing techniques and experiment on the potter’s wheel. Clay artists Rich Brown and Janina Myronova will be there as well.
Art for the Cash Poor
- Where: InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St. (indoors and outside)
- When: Saturday, June 14, noon – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Originally launched in 1999 by InLiquid founder Rachel Zimmerman and now in its 25th year, this block-party-style event transforms Kensington’s Crane Arts corridor into an open-air art gallery where more than 100 local artists, makers and designers showcase original works, all priced at $250 or less. This free, family-friendly event not only spotlights a diverse range of paintings, prints, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, textiles and more, but also gives 100 % of sales directly to the participating artists. Attendees can watch live demonstrations — from screen printing to craft workshops — buy from food trucks, enjoy music and DJ sets, and wander over to the Clay Fest, happening in the same complex.
‘A Summer Day’
- Where: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, June 29
- How much: $20 – $75
Jon Fosse earned a 2023 Nobel Prize in literature for writing more than 70 plays that have made him the second most produced Norwegian playwright after Henrik Ibsen. He brings that sensitivity to this meditative work about a woman reliving the day her husband left and never returned. In the U.S. regional premiere, translated by Sarah Cameron Sunde and directed by Yury Urnov, the story moves between past and present, as younger and older versions of the couple traverse the same emotional landscape. Originally premiered in Norway in 1999, the play received acclaim during its 2012 U.S. debut, though it’s rarely performed in the U.S. Multiple special performances include WilmaHouse Book Club Night on June 15, Black Affinity Night on June 20 and Childcare Matinee on June 21.
Sketch 2025
- Where: Location 215, 990 Spring Garden St., First floor
- When: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
This preview showcase, presented by ArtPhilly, presents the rich talents of Philly’s arts and culture scene, from live performances by jazz vocalist Laurin Talese, contemporary dance from BalletX, poetry from Yolanda Wisher and Trapeta Mayson, a film screening by Glenn Holsten and an artist talk on the evolution of dance with Tommie-Waheed Evans. This is a preview of ArtPhilly’s full-scale What Now: 2026 festival, part of the city’s 250th birthday celebration.
Kids
Gateway to Play
- Where: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad Street.
- When: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
FDR Park showcases its brand-new Gateway Plaza, an open-air town square with benches, water misters and a new FDR sculpture, with a family-friendly event. The plaza transforms into a community playground as the Fairmount Park Conservancy launches its Fair Play campaign with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and activities for all ages. Entertainment will be provided by Mister Boom Boom’s Music Play Patrol and DJ C‑Rob. Family Field Day includes organized soccer, baseball and hockey on the lawn, and pay-as-you-go food trucks to recharge when needed, among other activities.
West Park Arts Fest
- Where: West Fairmount Park near 42nd and Parkside
- When: Saturday, June 14, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
It’s prime activity season for Fairmount Park Conservancy. Along with the West Park Cultural Center, they’re hosting this massive community and arts festival in West Fairmount Park. The multidisciplinary event includes live music, dance performances, hands-on art workshops and an artist marketplace, featuring local makers and creatives. Shofuso and Tree House Books, alongside Philly City Rowing and ArtWell, will be on hand with activities and workshops. Dance troupes, including BalletX and Philly’s Got Dance, are performing. Breakwater is the day’s musical headliner.
Food & Drink
Philly VegFest
- Where: Bainbridge Green, 414 Bainbridge St.
- When: Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free
More than 50 vendors will be on hand at the health festival to proselytize for plant-based living, along with over a dozen speakers and experts in the field. Among them are Vance Lehmkuhl, author of “Revolutionary Peace” and founder of the American Vegan Center, Dr. Milton Mills, the plant-based advocate featured in documentaries including “What the Health” and “Forks Over Knives,” Nicole Marquis, the founder of Hip City Veg, Bar Bombón and Charlie Was a Sinner, who will discuss her successful run of vegan restaurants; and Coach Robert Moore, Naijha Wright‑Brown, and Dr. Anabelle Morales Broadbent, who’ll share their unique perspectives on wellness, activism and entrepreneurship from people of color in the vegan space.
Brews At the Battlefield 2025
- Where: Brandywine Battlefield Park Visitor Center, 1491 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, Pa.
- When: Saturday, June 14, 5 p.m., last pour at 8 p.m.
- How much: $49.87
This is where craft beer, local flavor and history for a unique brew fest. Held on the grounds of a historic Revolutionary War battlefield, the event features a curated selection of beers and ciders from regional breweries like Victory, Yards, Evil Genius and Old Stone, alongside complementary food vendors. The idea is to walk around sampling brews and chatting with brewers about their craft, while enjoying live music under the open sky. This adult-only gathering supports the Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates, with proceeds funding historic interpretation and preservation efforts at Chadds Ford.
Music
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra
- Where: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.
- When: Sunday, June 15, 5 p.m.
- How much: $59 – $117.88
Nine-time Grammy winner Wynton Marsalis has led the renowned band since 1991, so we’d say he knows what he’s doing. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has performed music from legends like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams and Charles Mingus, along with originals like Marsalis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning composition “Blood on the Fields.” Now you can see them right here in Philly in a late afternoon performance on Father’s Day. Good idea, we know dads need their rest!
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band
- Where: Outdoors at The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Sunday, June 15, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $49 and up
After more than 20 solo albums, you’d think Ringo Starr would be able to stand on his own, and he does; it’s just that little group he was in is one so beloved by fans, it still overshadows his career. That may be why he’s recruited players from other famous bands for his merry group of All-Starrs, a rotating group who’ve toured with him since 1989. They’re all on the road together, stopping through The Mann Center to play a combo of Beatles hits, Starr’s solo hits and classic tracks from bands including Men at Work, Average White Band and Toto.
Saba
- Where: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.
- When: Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m.
- How much: $39.70
Chicago rapper and producer Saba brings his soulful sound to Philly in support of his Big Picture Tour. Born Tahj Malik Chandler, Saba first broke out with “ComfortZone” in 2014, breaking through via collaborations with fellow Chicago artist Chance the Rapper, appearing on the “Acid Rap” mixtape and their joint single “Angels.” The tour setlist will be drawn from his latest project, “From the Private Collection of Saba & No I.D.”, a collaboration with the legendary producer known for shaping the sound of artists like Common and Jay-Z. Philly fave DJ Oreo joins the show.
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale Spring Concert 2025: Beyond This World
- Where: Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 Broad St.
- When: Saturday, June 14, 7 p.m.
- How much: $35
Known as America’s Ambassadors of Song, the Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale is one of the nation’s premier boys’ choirs and men’s chorale ensembles. Founded in 1961, PBCC combines rigorous choral training for young singers with appearances at major events, from singing the national anthem at Phillies home openers to touring internationally. Their current concert, “Beyond This World,” expands on their classical repertoire with modern favorites that go beyond the normal realms of our existence, including songs from “The Wizard of Oz,” Led Zeppelin and Queen.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.