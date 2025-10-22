From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A local effort to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday soured before the party even started.

America 250 Chester County published a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis for fighting “for a more perfect union.” Hours later, the commission issued an apology.

The commission, which is tasked with orchestrating local programming, said Wednesday in a statement that the now-edited post “included inaccurate content that never should have been published.”

“The content originated from an intern unaware of Jefferson Davis’s role in American history and was posted through an automated process,” the commission wrote. “There was no intention on the part of the Commission to include or honor figures associated with disunity on platforms meant to celebrate 250 years of American progress and unity.”

The original post began with a nod to the Declaration of Independence and mentioned how “countless Americans have found both challenge and inspiration in their pursuit of justice and equality.”

“Visionaries such as Jefferson Davis have drawn upon the principles laid out in this founding document to fight for a more perfect union,” the post read. “Their stories are a testament to how the ideals of liberty, equality, and freedom continue to shape and inspire movements for change.”

The Chesco250 post was nearly identical to another one published on Saturday celebrating President Abraham Lincoln.

Davis was the only president of the Confederacy, which sought to uphold slavery in its fight with the Union. Following the Civil War, Davis was imprisoned and accused of treason. He has since become a symbol of the Lost Cause.