Midday Sunday on South Street, people biked, walked dogs, bought water ice and ate brunch. Hours after Philadelphia’s largest shooting in at least a decade left 12 injured and three dead in the heart of the commercial corridor, there was little physical evidence of the incident, other than a few parked news vans.

But the horrific event, which drew national attention to a city already experiencing record gun violence, left its mark.

“I feel personally uncomfortable,” said Lucy Corlett, manager of the nearby Headhouse Farmers Market, which was bustling with activity Sunday morning.

“A market is kind of like a celebratory, joyous thing. It brings the community together. … And when a terrible act of violence just happened blocks away, it’s hard to kind of reconcile those two things,” Corlett said. But “to call everything off every time there’s a terrible act of violence would mean that nothing ever happened, because there are terrible acts of violence in the city every day.”

So far this year, more than 900 people have been shot in Philadelphia, and at least 188 of them have died. Saturday’s was the ninth mass shooting in Philly this year, according to Gun Violence Archive, which defines them as incidents with four or more victims.

Nationwide, there have already been at least 243 mass shootings so far in 2022 — an average of more than one per day.

The South Street shooting happened around 11:30 p.m., according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, when the street was full of people out enjoying a Saturday night. There’s always a large police presence along the corridor on weekends, but it was even larger than usual on this night, Outlaw said at a Sunday press briefing.