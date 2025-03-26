One of those students, senior Younis Hammaoudeh, was recently accepted to Villanova University on scholarship, where he plans to major in biology on his way to becoming a physician’s assistant. He told WHYY News that Al-Aqsa Academy’s personal focus on the students prepared him well for that next phase.

“Everyone around is just like family,” Hammaoudeh, the school’s valedictorian, said. “Anytime you have a question, you go straight to the teacher. There’s no problems there whatsoever.”

For Hammaoudeh and many other students, it really is a family affair — his mother works at the school and his cousins attend classes there. He said they also have extracurricular activities — he played and coached soccer and also engaged in interfaith activities with local Christian and Jewish schools.

“I couldn’t have done it without this school,” he said about his college aspirations.

Founded in 1989 by a group of Palestinian immigrants, Al-Aqsa Islamic Society began as a modest house of worship in a rented storefront. Over the past three decades, it has grown into a multifaceted institution serving hundreds of families, drawing worshippers and community members from across the city’s Arab, South Asian, African and African American communities.

The society’s campus also includes a Middle Eastern grocery store, where locals can pick up staples such as dates and za’atar, as well as basketball courts where several of the students could be seen playing rounds after having broken their Ramadan fasting. Al-Aqsa has recently been developing a 45-unit affordable housing project across the street.

A striking feature of the mosque building and community center is its exterior. In 2016, Al-Aqsa partnered with local artists and the city’s Mural Arts Program to transform its façade into a dazzling display of Islamic geometric art and calligraphy. The project, titled “Doorways to Peace,” now serves as a cultural landmark, a visual invitation to a peaceful coexistence with their Philadelphia neighbors.

That peace was broken last year, however, when a 43-year-old resident was shot while on his way to prayer at the mosque. Ten years ago, a severed pig’s head was thrown at the center in the dead of night.

Shapiro said that he worries that such incidents and recent political events have increased anxiety among the Muslim population around the state and in Philadelphia, which is estimated to be between 200,000 and 300,000 people.

“This is a moment where I think communities are fearful of the federal government and that’s deeply concerning to me and I want the Muslim community to know that they’re welcome here in Pennsylvania,” he said at the iftar. “I’ve got their back and I’m going to protect them and I’m going to do everything in my power to ensure that their rights are protected here in the commonwealth.”

Calling it an example of “a really wonderful center of the community,” he said that institutions such as Al-Aqsa are one of the keys to accomplishing that.