For U.S. Muslims, immigration crackdown fears, new war worries and anti-Muslim rhetoric cloud Ramadan

Midway through Ramadan, Muslims across the United States are striving to maintain the holy month’s traditional mix of prayers and festive spirit under a cloud of worrisome events.

The federal government’s immigration crackdown has affected many of their communities. Virulent anti-Muslim rhetoric is surging. And now the Middle East — where many have loved ones — is buffeted by the Iran war.

In Paterson, New Jersey — home to one of the country’s highest per capita Muslim populations — 18-year-old Haneen Alatiyat regrets that fear and uncertainty are keeping many community members from gathering to embrace Ramadan’s communal traditions.

“The meaning of the holiday is to be together with the people you love,” said Alatiyat, who is half Palestinian, half Jordanian.

“Unfortunately, because of the ICE raids that are happening, people don’t want to do that,” she added, speaking outside the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Paterson about Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions happening under President Donald Trump. It’s the mosque where she worships every year with family during Ramadan.

Paterson’s Palestinian community — one of the largest outside the Middle East — had been grieving loved ones and trying to help the survivors of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza even before the latest anxiety-fueling developments.

“This Ramadan has already been heavy for many families in our community with the immigration crackdowns,” said Rania Mustafa, executive director of the Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton, New Jersey.

“Now, as the war on Iran started, many people here are experiencing another layer of fear and grief,” she added.

Impact of Minnesota crackdown

In Minnesota, where many are reeling from the recent large-scale immigration crackdown, Ramadan came amid a powerful mix of emotions, according to Imam Yusuf Abdulle. He is executive director of the Islamic Association of North America.

Many feel “blessed that we are alive and well,” said Abdulle. “Also, we feel like we’re … bruised, affected, devastated economically, psychologically.”

Abdulle’s organization is an umbrella group for a number of Islamic centers, including some in Minnesota.

Abdulle said the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center in Minneapolis, where he’s on the board, has canceled hosting communal iftar, the sunset meals that break the daily fast, and instead is serving only dates and water. He attributed the change to the economic hit that many of the community’s businesses that typically would have sponsored such meals took during the crackdown, as people stayed away.

“Eating together and sharing stories while eating, it was beautiful,” he said. “I hope that comes back.”

Even after withdrawal of most of the roughly 3,000 immigration officers, some community members — especially asylum-seekers and refugees — remain cautious about venturing out, including to the mosque, Abdulle said.

“The fear … is very much there and it will be there for a while.”

Yet family nurse practitioner Munira Maalimisaq sees reason to be thankful amid the stresses. She works as CEO of Inspire Change Clinic, which serves marginalized communities in Minnesota.

“Even with the challenges, there’s a strengthened sense of community, resilience, and hope alongside the usual spiritual reflection, prayer, and charity that Ramadan brings,” she said.