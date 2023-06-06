Members of Philadelphia’s Muslim community gathered at City Hall Monday, calling for more action in the fight against gun violence and other issues impacting the community.

Emgage Pennsylvania and CAIR Philadelphia organized the Muslim Day event, which connected city leaders and Muslim students who shared their perspectives on growing up in Philadelphia.

“Most of the victims and perpetrators of these crimes look like me. And some even have seemingly Muslim names,” Christopher Coleman, a seventh-grader at New Medina Learning Institute, said during a news conference Monday. “This tells me that no one is immune when chaos disrupts the city and criminal activity goes up — so our city has an obligation to stop this chaos, to stop the violence.”

As of June 4, 177 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia so far this year, according to Philadelphia Police.

“You have never heard somebody cry until you heard the cries of a mother who just lost her child to gun violence,” Muslim rapper Tone Trump said while praising the young people in attendance for keeping Philadelphia leaders “accountable.”

“That’s not just the councilman and the mayor. We need to speak to our imams, our teachers, and hold them accountable and say something’s not right. These streets are not safe,” he said.