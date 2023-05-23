Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

More than two hundred people gathered outside Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montgomery County Sunday for a Lansdale Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The event, organized by the interfaith group, ‘Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence’, led attendees through song and prayer before encouraging them to sign form letters to local lawmakers, supporting “common sense” gun control measures.

“[Laws] like background checks, which should not be objectionable to anybody,” Andy Faga, a member of the St. John United Church of Christ in Lansdale, said. “Things like the extreme protection acts to remove guns from people who clearly shouldn’t have them… there’s no need for assault weapons in our country. Things that just make sense.”