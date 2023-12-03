From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After years of fundraising, the Philadelphia region’s small Tibetan community will finally have their very own center where they can gather to preserve and celebrate their language and culture.

Tsering Norbu, 52, owns a construction company and is a member of the Tibetan Association of Philadelphia. He is the driving force behind the effort to raise close to half-a-million dollars. The group bought a former church building in Norristown, Montgomery County. Community members are now renovating the space and plans are to usher in the new year in the building.

Besides serving as a place to gather and celebrate festivals and community events, the center will also be home to the Tibetan Sunday school. Norbu said there are only about 200 first- and second-generation Tibetans in the Greater Philadelphia area. Most of them are political refugees.

Since China’s annexation of Tibet in 1950, the Chinese government has been accused of trying to erase Tibetan language and identity. There are an estimated 145,000 Tibetans living in the diaspora throughout the world today, according to the Central Tibetan Administration.

Sonam Dorji, 46, of Malvern, is one of the Sunday school teachers. He said Tibetans in the diaspora are trying their best to preserve their language and identity, and a community center will support those efforts. For years now, Dorji has been teaching his Tibetan classes in warehouses, churches, and offices.

“Tibet is under Chinese occupation, in Tibet the Chinese government is trying to completely abolish Tibetan language, culture,” he said.“They’re doing forced schooling [for Tibetan children] in China, even the little ones. To keep this Tibetan identity, Tibetan culture, this is the one hope that we can do the community center.”