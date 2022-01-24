Clay Studio nearing its $14.5 million move to Kensington

After 41 years in a double-wide storefront building on 2nd Street in Old City, the Clay Studio is nearing completion on its new, $14.5 million home in South Kensington, designed by the Philadelphia architectural firm DIGSAU, which will expand the Studio by about 67%, from 21,000 square feet to about 34,000.

The Clay Studio is a ceramics center that began as an artist collective in 1974, now offering artist residencies, curated exhibitions of fine-art ceramics, classes for both professionals and amateurs, and programs for children. It has full-scale production facilities, from basic throwing wheels to computer-assisted firing kilns.

For nearly 30 years – since 1994 – the Clay Studio has operated Claymobile, a portable ceramics operation used daily to bring pottery craft to schools and community centers. But for the last 15 years the two Claymobile vans and equipment have had to be entirely off-site, for lack of space at 47-49 N. 2nd Street.

Martin said the organization has outgrown its current building.

“We have schools where we run classes and workshops, and those classes have been at capacity and sold out now for five years. We have a double-digit waiting list,” she said. “Which is a great problem to have, but we really didn’t have enough space to offer the types of classes that we wanted to have, and have the space for new students to be able to come in and experience clay.”

Martin says the increased square footage will “right-size” the Clay Studio, not so much an expansion but rather allowing the organization to operate properly at the size it is now.

So, for example, clean rooms for designing and drawing won’t be mixed with wet rooms with messy clay all over the place. The Claymobiles will have their own garage and storage space under the same roof. Staff will not have to push aside pottery equipment to make room for a lecture or symposium.

A major element of the new building is to foster deeper community connections, in particular with its immediate neighbors in South Kensington. As part of the design process, the Clay Studio created a neighborhood advisory committee to weigh in on how the building should be built.

“The current users of our building and our new neighbors all got around the table and talked about how we could lay things out,” said Martin. “Flow is important. How people exchange ideas and interact and come together and then go apart and create – all of these things were considered when we were building these different spaces for our artists and for our neighbors.”