Rider University now an affiliate of the Grammy Museum

The Westminster College of the Arts at Rider University has become an affiliate school of the Grammy Museum.

The partnership will give students and faculty at Rider access to a deep collection of resources related to the music industry, including interviews with artists and producers, as well as a national network of executives and music professionals.

“People in this industry really do love to share and give back, and love to speak to students,” said Linda Lorence Critelli, an assistant professor at Rider who facilitated the partnership. “I’m always looking for interesting new people to bring to my students to inspire them.”