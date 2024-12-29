Al-Bustan exhibition links Lebanon to Philadelphia

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Hazami Sayed hopes you will touch her artwork.

The photographer and ceramic artist who goes by “zami,” makes hanging clusters of clay chains, now on view at the Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture gallery in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties.

She crafts the links of different shapes and thickness to achieve certain sonic tones when you gently knock them together.

“It takes a minute for people to feel comfortable to do that,” said Sayed. “It took one person at the opening reception to start touching them, and people listen and turn around and say, ‘Oh! We can do that.’”

Last fall, the Arabic language and cultural organization Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture moved into its new office space in Northern Liberties, above a coffee shop and pizza kitchen on Master Street. It just launched its gallery space exhibiting artists of Arabic heritage.

The inaugural exhibition, “Imprints of Time and Place,” is a solo show by Sayed, Al-Bustan’s founding director. The architect and artist who grew up in Lebanon and Kuwait started Al-Bustan in 2002 in her West Philly home as an Arabic language day camp for children. Since then it has expanded into a wider spectrum of Arabic and SWANA arts, including poetry, music, and art. She stepped down in 2020.

“I’ve been in Philadelphia for 26 years, and it has been quite a journey,” she said. “This exhibit allowed me to pull different pieces of my time here, and the things that have been very close to my heart.”

“Imprints of Time and Place” features photography, collage and ceramics spanning decades. It includes photos of children in the Arabic day camps that were the origin of Al-Bustan more than 20 years ago, photos of Lebanon’s historic neighborhoods taken during Sayed’s return trips, photos of recent street protests in both Beirut and Philadelphia and ceramics shaped along the way.

During a trip to Lebanon in 2001, Hazami strayed outside the familiarity of Beirut to visit Tripoli and smaller cities Byblos and Deir El-Qamar, whose historic structures sustained less damage from the 15-year Lebanese Civil War. Her photo series “Imprints of Time in Light and Stone” is a meditation on how the play of light on timeworn stone evokes the quiet endurance of cities over millennia.

Hazami said the ancient built environments of Lebanon have constantly been vulnerable to war, particularly now with Israeli bombings against Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

“Historic sites in southern Lebanon, south of Beirut, were bombed,” she said. “I fear that much has been destroyed, which is a real shame.”