The Penn Treaty Park event is done in partnership with Mohammad Abuhillo, who runs Philadelphia Arabs, a community Facebook page that answers questions and provides references, primarily in Arabic, to its more than 30,000 local followers.

“If somebody has a question, say, ‘Where can I find an Arabic lawyer?’ And we say, ‘Here’s the number to this person.’ Or, ‘Do you have any information where I can get rental assistance?’” said Abuhillo. “Obviously, it takes us a little bit of research on the background so we can have that information for people. But we were able to help a lot of people, and as you can see, it’s growing.”

Abuhillo, who makes his living as an accountant and works in the furniture business, has been running the Philadelphia Arabs Facebook page for about five years, and until this summer had never been involved in organizing any in-person Arabic events. Last month he participated in Al-Bustan’s event in Fishtown’s Palmer Park, which drew about 200 people.

According to responses Abuhillo has been getting through his Facebook page, the Penn Treaty Park event is expected to bring about double that.

“Even though it’s an Arabic community day, we welcome everybody,” he said. “The Arab community is an important part of the communities in Philadelphia. No different than the Italian, the Irish, the Jewish community. We want to be able to connect everybody together and say: We’re here. We’re part of the city. We’re part of the bigger community. And we welcome you all.”