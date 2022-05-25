Selena rose to fame in the ‘90s with hits like “Amor Prohibido” and “Baila Esta Cumbia,” and contributed to the rise of Latin music in the United States.

She dominated a predominantly male music genre and eventually became the first Tejano artist to win a Grammy.

“The depth of the connection that people made to her and her music is so strong and it’s a beautiful thing,” said Santero, who has worked in the music industry for 30 years and currently serves as the senior music content editor for Latin America at Gracenote, a media data company owned by Nielsen.

Selena’s impact has remained strong throughout generations, and in the past five years Santero has helped host dozens of successful “Forever Selena” events across the U.S.

Philly is the newest addition to the roster and one of the many events at Brooklyn Bowl that bring Latino talent to the venue.

“Philadelphia has a flourishing Latino community and we want to make Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia a home for artists and fans alike,” said Paul Bacher, the talent buyer for Philly.

The event on Friday features various DJs and performers, including the on-air mixer for Pitbull’s radio station on Sirius XM, Yo Yolie. Everything will be on blast — from classic and remixed Selena songs to the ‘80s and ‘90s jams that inspired her music. Of course, no Selena-themed event would be complete without the Mexican genres that she was known for: Tejano, cumbia and banda will also be pumping through the speakers at the NoLibs venue.

Fans who plan to attend are encouraged to come ready to dance and don their favorite Selena merch — or even dress like her.

“We’ll be giving away prizes for best costumes and we’ll have a dance contest on stage,” said Santero, who will also be spinning tunes at the event. “People are in for a treat.”

‘She looked like me and was beloved’

Selena’s tragic death in 1995 left the world heartbroken.

Thousands waited in a line seven-football-fields long for a chance to pass the artist’s casket during her funeral. Her death was not only unexpected but halted the Tejano artist’s sudden rise to stardom.

Selena embodied the duality of bilingual and bicultural young Hispanic-Americans, “who can be just as passionate for the countries their parents left behind as they are for the one where they are coming of age,” wrote Lydia Martin for the Philadelphia Daily News in February 1997.

For Gabe Castro, the member programming manager at PhillyCAM, podcaster, and Temple University professor, that’s what Selena represents.

Castro grew up in a mixed household — her mother is white and her father is Puerto Rican. Her first experience with Selena was as a child, when relatives listened to the music while babysitting. Those were the few times she experienced any popular Latino culture.

“I am not Mexican, I’m Puerto Rican. But I also can’t speak Spanish in any fluent way,” said the 30-year-old. “So watching Selena struggle to be accepted by these two different communities — not being Mexican enough in Mexico, not American enough in America, hit very close to home for me.”

Castro, whose favorite song is “Dreaming of You,” saw her appearance represented in Selena, too.

“She was one of the only people that looked like me in any way and was beloved,” Castro said.