Philly teen Nathanael Barlow wins gold at Amateur Night at the Apollo

A bus load of friends and family drove up to New York City’s Apollo Theater to cheer on Philadelphia teen Nathanael Barlow, a contestant at the recently concluded “Child Star of Tomorrow” competition at the 89th Amateur Night at the Apollo in late November.

Among his supporters were members of the congregation from New Covenant Baptist Church, where the 16-year-old performs as part of the gospel choir.

Barlow did not disappoint.

He enthralled the audience with his rendition of “For All We Know” by Donny Hathaway, and brought home the top prize: a $5,000 check.

The results of the final competition were determined by the crowd’s response via Apollo’s “audience applause meter,” which is used to quantify who is the victor amongst the competitors by who received the loudest cheer. Barlow had a single-point lead over his closest competitor.

“When Nathanael was announced the winner of the Apollo, as his father, I was just so overjoyed and excited because here’s a 16-year-old kid that has found a significant place in space … through the use of his God-given talent,” Omar Barlow, Nathanael’s father, said.