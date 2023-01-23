Philly artist Alex Da Corte explodes into ‘The Street’

Alex Da Corte’s first large-scale solo exhibition in his hometown of Philadelphia came together fairly quickly. “The Street” at the Rosenwald-Wolf gallery of the University of the Arts, Da Corte’s alma mater, is a tumult of what’s been on the artist’s mind lately.

“The Street” came together in about six weeks after another planned exhibition had suddenly fallen through, said curator Sid Sachs, who was once Da Corte’s art history professor at UArts. He was surprised by how much Da Corte was able to pack into the gallery on South Broad Street.

“It’s been a real ride because this show came together quite last-minute,” said Da Corte. “It was quite joyous and lots of synapses firing off and so exciting.”

Da Corte covered every inch of wall space in the gallery with large-scale, reverse-glass paintings, wall murals, and sculpture. Here’s a partial list of references:

architects Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown’s “Main Street”

artist Sister Corita Kent

graphic designer Milton Glaser

animation cels

Disney’s “Snow White”

Sesame Street

the young adult horror novels of R.L. Stine

artist Ed Ruscha

artist Edna Andrade

the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers strike

swimwear designer Rudi Gernreich

artist Andy Warhol

artist Marjorie Strider

“Nancy and Sluggo” comic strip

writer Langston Hughes

the short stories of Donald Barthelme

a schematic drawing for installing a window

a hand-painted mural advertising a lamp store in New Jersey

It would be impossible for an average gallery-goer to pinpoint all of the aesthetic and cultural signposts in “The Street.” Sachs attempts to connect as many dots as possible in his catalog essay. Many of the symbols will likely feel familiar even if they cannot be identified, as Da Corte densely layered them throughout the gallery space.

“There’s so much of this conflation of image, symbol language, and the confusion of those things,” the artist said. “The kind of ricochet that I think is constantly happening in contemporary times.”

Da Corte, who was born in Camden and studied printmaking at UArts, is an artist literally on the rise. His work has been collected by the Whitney, the Guggenheim, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and in 2021 he made a kinetic sculpture for the rooftop of the Metropolitical Museum of Art in New York, featuring Sesame Street’s Big Bird dangling from a 26-foot-tall tower.