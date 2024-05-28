3 homicides within 45 minutes across Philadelphia in Memorial Day weekend violence

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The long holiday weekend has been marred by an outburst of violence in Philadelphia.

Police responded to three separate deadly shootings in less than an hour Sunday night.

In Philadelphia’s Feltonville section, gunshots rang out on Rorer Street by Bingham shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police believe several shooters began firing at a crowd that had gathered up the street. It appears that the group at the top of the block returned fire.

Arriving officers found one man who was shot multiple times in his head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators examined two groupings of spent shell casings that included more than 20 rifle and handgun rounds, and another grouping of around a dozen at the top of the block.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Devon Harris.

His friends say Harris was devoted to his family, which included a young daughter.

Chris Sanders, a friend of Harris, told Action News they were like brothers.

“You can’t break that bond. He’s always going to be our brother. Always, forever. It’s just sad that nonsense like this always happens to innocent people,” Sanders said.

He believes Harris was not the intended target of the shooting, and now, the world has lost another special person.

“He was everything. He inspired people to do better, loved going to the gym, man, and working out every day,” Sanders noted.