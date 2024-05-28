3 homicides within 45 minutes across Philadelphia in Memorial Day weekend violence

The long holiday weekend has been marred by an outburst of violence in Philadelphia.

    By
  • Katherine Scott and Walter Perez, 6abc
    • May 27, 2024

Police responded to three separate deadly shootings in less than an hour Sunday night.

In Philadelphia’s Feltonville section, gunshots rang out on Rorer Street by Bingham shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police believe several shooters began firing at a crowd that had gathered up the street. It appears that the group at the top of the block returned fire.

Arriving officers found one man who was shot multiple times in his head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators examined two groupings of spent shell casings that included more than 20 rifle and handgun rounds, and another grouping of around a dozen at the top of the block.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Devon Harris.

His friends say Harris was devoted to his family, which included a young daughter.

Chris Sanders, a friend of Harris, told Action News they were like brothers.

“You can’t break that bond. He’s always going to be our brother. Always, forever. It’s just sad that nonsense like this always happens to innocent people,” Sanders said.

He believes Harris was not the intended target of the shooting, and now, the world has lost another special person.

“He was everything. He inspired people to do better, loved going to the gym, man, and working out every day,” Sanders noted.

Roughly 30 minutes after the first incident, there was another fatal shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to the corner of Cumberland and Stanley streets. A 23-year-old man had been shot and taken by private vehicle to the hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators recovered more than 20 spent shell casings at the scene.

Angelo Booker from Philadelphia Ceasefire was out Sunday night posting signs around the area, and working to stop the violence.

“I was just watching the basketball game and I heard a barrage of shots,” Booker said. “I come down here to see what can I do to help. If I can do some outreach — whatever was necessary.”

He said he hoped that being present in the community might encourage someone, maybe a witness, to talk about the case.

“They are a victim themselves. They can call us and get the help that they need,” he added.

