Now, what are we going to do about it?

The goal of this survey’s distribution was to make sure it captured the knowledge of the people most impacted by these questions. The young people I work with at Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH), a Black-led, community organization of young people in West and Southwest Philly impacted by violence, helped to distribute the survey in the areas where families have been most impacted by violence.

In the past, city officials and institutions who are completely disconnected from communities, like the Pew Research Center, have surveyed people about their feelings towards police — ignoring and erasing the deep wisdom that residents of Philadelphia and organizations doing work on the ground have about our communities. We are well aware of what can truly prevent and interrupt the cycle of violence.

My work with young people at YEAH makes it clear that meeting people’s needs and addressing the root causes of violence are the building blocks of safe communities. When you engage young people who are directly impacted by violence, you experience first-hand how many things they actually need outside of “putting the guns down” or “finding something productive to do.”

When people don’t have access to healthy food, adequate health care, or proper transportation, they can’t prioritize much outside of just trying to survive. When they do have these things, they are able to prioritize obtaining skills or jobs, staying connected to school, and building healthy relationships with people who can help them navigate through life.

YEAH has reduced barriers for young people to thrive by investing directly in them because that’s what safety really means in our communities. We provide holistic case management services — cash, food, clean clothes, advocacy — and help folks get vital documents, physicals, and mental health treatment. In one year, with no space of our own and very limited resources, YEAH has helped 278 teens and young adults meet basic needs. But our program, and dozens like it, is not what the city prioritizes when it comes to safety. Only having self-fundraised crumbs or limited micro-grants makes it near impossible to build the resources communities need at the level necessary to fully address the systemic failures people are drowning under.

People want “community centers to help young people stay out of the streets,” but the reality is, city leaders haven’t invested in organizations like ours. Thanks to support from our community and local foundations, YEAH Philly was able to raise funds to purchase a building of our own this year. We plan to turn it into a community center that young people will want to spend time in for fun and have their needs met in a way that doesn’t harm or isolate them.