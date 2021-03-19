Regional Roundup – 03/22/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’re joined by ANNE ISHII, Executive Director at the Asian Arts Initiative, to discuss the rise in hate crimes committed against Asians and Asian Americans over the past year, and to hear how Philadelphia’s Asian community is reacting to the shootings in Atlanta. Then, we’ll hear how rapper MAZZIE CAHER and Reverend HARROD EMMANUEL CLAY, Jr. are using technology to combat the rising rate of gun violence in Philadelphia and connect at-risk people with conflict mediators. Then, we’ll talk about the city’s Lights Out initiative, in which the owners of skyscrapers are accommodating bird migration with ornithologist JASON WECKSTEIN.