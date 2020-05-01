Regional Roundup – 05/04/20

Guests: Dwight Evans, Brandon McKoy, Holly Merker

On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’ll hear from Pennsylvania congressman DWIGHT EVANS, about his advocacy to get more COVID-19 testing in African-American districts, as well as what he would like to see in the congressional relief bill. Also, we’ll hear from BRANDON McKOY, president of the New Jersey Policy perspective, who recently authored a report about skyrocketing unemployment among undocumented immigrants in New Jersey. Then, many homebound people are discovering the joys of birdwatching as we shelter in place. Environmental educator HOLLY MERKER joins us to talk about the pleasures of birding and connecting to nature in this stressful time, something called “ornitherapy.”