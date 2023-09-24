Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Inside a West Philly rowhome, a small second-story room contains years of memories for Yullio Robbins — its walls are filled with photos, posters, and even a pair of angel wings made from coffee filters.

“This is my special room, I call it my secret garden room for me and James,” Robbins said, shuffling a stack of newspaper clippings to one side of a futon.

“As a matter of fact, this used to be his bedroom, him and his brother. Now, I’ve just converted [it] into where I do all my footwork I’ve been doing for seven long years for James.”